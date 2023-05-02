EAST TAWAS – “With this Avery Quarry, we are securing our future here in Iosco County and we want to make sure that we continue our investments not only in the community, but also in the state, as well,” said USG Alabaster Plant Manager Jon Blazic, during a recent open house at the East Tawas Community Center.

Following a presentation before the Iosco County Board of Commissioners earlier that same day – as reported in last week’s edition of this publication – USG representatives also hosted the open house on April 19, to share updates associated with the new quarry project.

