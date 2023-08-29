ALPENA – Officials with Northland Area Federal Credit Union are pleased to announce the partnership with Russo Engineering, Inc. to begin planning for the new upgrades to the Oscoda Financial Services Center.
The location will be on site at the present F41 location.
“The organization’s history commenced at Wurtsmith AFB over 65 years ago. We want to honor that tradition by maintaining the present convenient location with modern upgrades to continue delivering our low cost financial services to the Oscoda community,” said Northland CEO Pete Dzuris.
Dzuris said Russo Engineering, Inc. also has a long history of partnering with military organizations. Russo Engineering has operated as a design, inspection, and construction management entity in this Tawas area for more than 56 years.
It started in 1966 with James J. Russo Jr. (PE). From 1965 until 1993, Jim performed various types of engineering work and or supervised its accomplishment for the U.S. Air Force; 25 of those years on, and for, Wurtsmith AFB, with an additional three-plus years for NATO in the UK. Concurrently with his local air base employment, he worked evening and weekend hours performing projects for the general public as Russo Engineering.
Once Wurtsmith closed, our office operated full time to meet local project design demands; along with son, Steven J. Russo (PE).
In 2000 Steve moved back to the Seattle area and son Michael E. Russo (PE) moved back to the area after six years with the U.S. Navy (ballistic missile submarine, engineering department reactor operator) and 11 years employment at the D.C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant in Bridgman.
The passing of the torch from one brother to another created a nearly seamless transition of work responsibilities. Steve remains a valuable resource to Russo Engineering, albeit a few states removed. The unfortunate passing of Jim left Mike as the sole principal of Russo Engineering in 2017.
Mike has been an associate member of NMCOA, Northern Michigan Code Officials Association since 2000 and consequently keeps up with all code nuances by attending monthly classes, also attended by the state’s code enforcers. He is also on the Iosco County Construction Code Board of Appeals since 2017 and the Iosco County Housing Commission since 2022. He has been married to Michelle (Elle) since 1997. They have three daughters, Erica, Hannah and Alysse.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with local talent, with a veteran connection, to make these improvements for serving the Oscoda community,” said Dzuris.
In 1957, a small group of Air Force personnel, their families, and government employees organized a credit union on Wurtsmith Air Force base in Oscoda. When the base later closed, the credit union’s name became Northland Area Federal Credit Union to describe its membership more accurately. Today Northland is rapidly approaching $700 million in assets, is 100% member-owned, and serves more than 44,000 members.
For more information about Northland Area Federal Credit Union, visit northlandcu.com.