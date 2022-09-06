OSCODA — It was July 4, 2021 — an always busy weekend at Lumberman’s Monument — when it happened; graffiti artists used spray paint to write nasty messages on the sidewalk in front of the park’s scenic overlook, one of the most popular spots at the Monument.
U.S Forest Service workers at the Monument tried a lot of different tactics in an effort to remove the paint from the sidewalk, said Monument Visitor Information Specialist for Lumberman’s Monument Delynn Lovelace, but nothing seemed to totally take the paint off the sidewalk.
“We have a little power washer and we tried to clean it up the best we could,” she said. “But we don’t have the chemicals and couldn’t get it all off. It’s really upsetting because it’s such a beautiful place and why should our visitors have to look at that?”
Over the year since the vandalism occurred the paint and bad words faded on the sidewalk, but they never disappeared fully. That was until recently.
Fast forward to early August for one of the park’s annual scheduled events, Smokey Bear’s birthday party. The event including a visit from the famous bear himself, as well as a plethora of park activities for children. Lovelace said many families come to the park to visit for the event, to have fun, and to learn about Iosco County’s lumbering industry at the Monument..
One of those visitors was Oscoda resident and business owner Brent Wojcik, owner of Just Like New, a company that specializes in power washing.
Brent wasn’t happy with what he saw with the vandalism, which was highly disrespectful to women, and asked if he could volunteer his time to get rid of it from the sidewalks’ surfaces, according to Lovelace.
“He said he had a power washing business and wanted to volunteer his time and said “It makes me mad to see this,’” she said.
So Lovelace talked to her superiors and and they told her if he signed a volunteer agreement, he could come and try out getting the sidewalk cleaned up. She said a few weeks later Brent showed up and worked on it with his power washing equipment, blocking the sidewalk area off for about an hour so he could scrub the offending paint and swear words off the cement. In about an hour, some biodegradable chemicals, a power washer and some hard labor, made the sidewalks look new again.
According to Brent, he and his family had just moved up here around a year ago, and started their power washing business. He said they had went to the Monument with his daughters and wife, when he noticed the graffiti.
“I just noticed it and I figured that I would go offer my help to try to clean it up,” he said.
Brent did research on the best chemical agent to use that would remove the paint, but also not harm the environment at the Monument, like the plants and animals. The chemical he found did the job, but the smell was overpowering and he had to wear a respirator while he did the work, and after working on around 180 square feet of the sidewalk, it looked as good as new.
According to Brent, he would have normally charged around $400 for a job like that, as the chemicals to do the cleaning, and the labor are not cheap. But he did not want money for his efforts.
“Lumberman’s Monument has always been a special place to us,” he said. “My wife has been coming up here for years. We had a family cabin here on Lake Huron and that is what prompted us to stop driving from down state and move up here.”
According to Lovelace, the view at Lumberman’s Monument is very calming. She said Brent did a good job in restoring the peace and tranquility of the spot. She said many who live in Iosco County have never visited the Monument. She urged them to check it out.
“When people come here for the first time, whether they’re local or from out of town, they are amazed,” she said. “There are a lot of local people who have never been here — they say they knew it was here — when they see the view it takes their breath away.
Lovelace said the fines for defacing federal property are not unsubstantial. She said that in addition to hefty fines, you can go to prison for up to a year if convicted. She said as for volunteer opportunities, anyone interesting in lending a hand with the Monument can contact them.
More info about Brent’s business can be found by emailing services@justlikenew.online or giving him a call at 989-303-2130.