TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools honored veterans Friday morning during an assembly in the high school gymnasium.
Friday marked the 26th year the school district has held a Veteran’s Day assembly. The assembly was open to the public. Prior to the assembly, thank you letters, hand written by students, were given to veterans seated in the gymnasium.
The program began with a welcome and introduction by Tawas Area High School (TAHS) senior Madison Buresh and was followed by the Posting of Colors by the Tawas Area Honor Guard. “The Star Spangled Banner” was played and sung by the TAHS Concert Band and TAHS and Middle School choirs as well as by those in attendance in the packed gymnasium and the “Pledge of Allegiance” was given, led by Buresh.
TAHS senior Kori Schaaf gave a history of Veterans Day and the choirs then performed “Song for the Unsung Hero.” The Veterans Day 2022 Theme “Honor” was presented by TAHS senior Emma Hemker and “A Patriotic Festival” was performed by the concert band.
TAHS junior Catherine Push gave facts on veterans today and the choirs sang “American Our Home!” The concert band performed “Salute to America’s Finest,” a medley of military music. Veterans in the audience were asked to stand when the song of their branch of the military was played. The medley included the official songs of the U.S. Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force.
Veterans Day quotes were given by TAHS senior Vinnie Frank and “Taps” was played by Spencer Brincefield and Allison Litzner of the TAHS Concert Band.
The assembly ended with the Retiring of Colors by the Tawas Area Honor Guard and closing remarks by Doug Livingston, TAHS Social Studies Department chairperson.