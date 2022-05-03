LANSING – Yard cleanup season has begun, and so has wildfire season. Before lighting a fire, remember you need to check for permission to burn, or a burn permit, for activities categorized as “open burning.”
Open burning includes the burning of yard debris like brush, garden clippings and leaves. A burn permit is needed any time the ground is not snow-covered, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
A modern burn permit isn’t a piece of paper saying you can burn, and there’s no cost to “getting the permit.” It’s really about checking burning conditions with the DNR or with local authorities.
The online burn permit system indicates by location whether burning is allowed. In most of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, permission to burn is provided through the DNR’s online system at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit, or by calling 866-922-2876. In southern Michigan, burn permits are issued by local authorities. In all cases, know your local ordinances, which may be stricter than state or county rules.
Permits are issued based on weather conditions, so an “okay to burn” in the morning does not guarantee that burning will be allowed later that day if wind comes up or temperatures rise. If burning is not permitted, composting and chipping brush are ways to dispose of yard debris that don’t involve the use of fire.
Burning trash, plastic or electronics is always illegal, even when open burning is permitted. Responsibly dispose of these items by recycling or through municipal trash.
Contained campfires, burn barrels with screens and cooking fires are exempt from burn permit requirements, but always follow safe burning rules. Never burn on a windy day, always have a water source nearby and never leave a fire unattended, even for a minute. An individual can be held legally liable for setting a wildfire. The daily fire danger map can be used to check weather conditions in your area.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.