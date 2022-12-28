OSCODA — VFW Post 3735 in Oscoda had a good turnout when they hosted cookie decorating with Santa on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Event organizer, Secretary of the Auxiliary and Canteen Manager Katie McDonald baked 500 cookies, enough for 77 children, for the event. Six volunteers, including Auxiliary Treasurer Susie Vifquain, helped with the event.
Children were able to decorate six cookies and take them home with them. There was also an area for coloring.
According to McDonald this was the first year that the VFW has held cookie decorating with Santa. Given the positive response from the community, she plans to make it an annual tradition. The VFW also held an Easter egg hunt, family fun day, and Trunk or Treat this year. McDonald wants to hold more family friendly events for the community. Her husband, David, is the Senior VP at the VFW and is trying to get more younger families involved in the post.
Santa sat by the fireplace waiting for children to tell him about their hopes and dreams for Christmas. He did not receive an enthusiastic response from everyone. Little Rayne Avery let out a cry when her dad Matt Avery handed her over to Santa. But she quickly recovered as she munched on a cookie in the cookie decorating room a few minutes later.
The VFW post is sponsoring the Christmas caroling on Furtaw Field on Dec. 23 and is hosting an Ugly Sweater Karaoke at the hall the night of Dec. 23. The VFW kitchen is open to the public Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Saturday.