EAST TAWAS – On Monday night, Nov. 21, the East Tawas City Council room was filled with local property owners who expressed their opposition to the proposed Short-Term Rental Ordinance #359. The public hearing and first reading of the ordinance took place during the Council’s regular meeting.
As previously reported, the proposed ordinance limits the number of short-term rentals (STRs) in the City of East Tawas residential area to 30, requires an application for a permit and a $500 annual permit fee.
The public hearing opened at 7:04 p.m. Property owners had lots of questions about the application process, who would be awarded permits, if permits were required for each individual property and what happened to existing short-term rental properties if they were unable to get a permit due to the limited number available under the proposed ordinance.
A number of property owners addressed the Airbnb rating system and the need for properties to be clean and well-kept in order for them to maintain their five-star rating.
Terrie Clark-Newman, who owns properties that are short-term rentals, expressed concerns about her ability to get a permit and renew a permit once she has one. Clark-Newman reported that she has reservations spanning out 18 months. She is concerned that if she has to cancel reservations that her Airbnb rating will go down.
Clark-Newman, who is a realtor, talked about the benefits of her rentals to the community.
“I always provide treats from the Village Chocolatier or the Tawas Fudge Company. I provide restaurant recommendations. I am providing a service for the City and businesses,” Clark-Newman added.
Clark-Newman reported that she was booked a year out the day after Perchville. She said there are so many benefits from short-term rentals to the community.
A number of property owners questioned the concerns about noise noting that the City sponsors street dances downtown every week during the summer as well as concerts.
“We have rules in place for the guests,” stated Anne Giori who is a realtor and has short-term rentals. Giori asked how many complaints the City had received about short-term rentals.
“I’m all about a permit if it makes sense,” Giori stated.
“Families are the worst, there is no permit for them,” Giori concluded.
Leo Giori, Anne Giori’s husband, asked about the current number of short-term rentals in the City. He thought that it was much higher than 30.
An attendee asked about the City saying there had been parking issues. He commented that STRs take place in houses that have their own individual driveway. He noted that the street dances result in parking issues downtown.
Annette Weiss asked about the number of permits and whether there was a requirement for one permit per unit or one permit regardless of the number of units.
A letter from Bill Doyle regarding the STR was included in the meeting packet. Doyle stated that he had spent a lot of time and money purchasing, renovating and furnishing three properties (two on Rainbow Drive and one on Newman Street) that he is renting out on Airbnb. Doyle’s letter asked about the cap of 30 rentals in the residential area.
Doyle was not able to attend the meeting in person, but his son-in-law Brent Loeffler spoke on his behalf. Loeffler said that his father-in-law had done a phenomenal job of fixing up the properties that he had purchased. Loeffler added that he lives within a block of two Airbnb properties, and he has never had any issues with the short-term rentals.
“Airbnb is good for our community; we should have as many as possible. It’s making the community look better. People are not going to stay in a dive. Let people run their business,” Loeffler concluded.
The public hearing closed at 7:19 p.m.