EAST TAWAS – On Monday night, Nov. 21, the East Tawas City Council room was filled with local property owners who expressed their opposition to the proposed Short-Term Rental Ordinance #359. The public hearing and first reading of the ordinance took place during the Council’s regular meeting.

As previously reported, the proposed ordinance limits the number of short-term rentals (STRs) in the City of East Tawas residential area to 30, requires an application for a permit and a $500 annual permit fee.

