EAST TAWAS – One of Michigan’s most prestigious and longest running fine art shows appears to have reached its end.
The Tawas Bay Waterfront Fine Art Festival, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled. The fine art show has been a staple along the shoreline of picturesque Tawas Bay as its backdrop for the past 60 years.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t get enough artists to do the show. It was with a heavy heart that we had to cancel it,” said Judy Howe, one of the organizers of the event.
Tawas Bay Arts Council and Gallery and the City of Tawas City have been co-sponsors of the long-running juried fine art show.
Is the arts council and gallery planning on returning it next year?
We started the plein air event this year and I think we might expand on it next year,” Howe said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to revive the fine art show.COVID really did us in, a lot of the artists that use to participate are not doing the shows anymore after being off for so long.”
Tawas Bay Arts Council and Tawas City sponsored “Paint Tawas Bay” a plein air event, June 16-18.