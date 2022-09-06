2,997 Flags

2,997 FLAGS — Last year’s ceremony involved placing 2,997 flags to honor each life lost on Sept. 11. There will be a similar display at this year’s memorial as well.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – A ceremony memorializing those who died during the September 11 terroritst attacks on United States soil is to be held at Veterans Memorial Park (VMP) this Sunday, Sept. 11.

Rosemary Nentwig, chairperson of VMP, says 2,997 flags will be planted in the ground to honor each life lost on 9/11.

Tags

Trending Food Videos