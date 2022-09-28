TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners are working to set up a special public hearing in an effort to increase the number of Iosco County Road Commission board members from three to five.
The voting on motions that lead to the possible approval of resolutions that would facilitate an increase took place during the Sept. 21 Iosco County Board of Commissioner’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Commissioner James Minor cast a motion to move a vote to the full board to have a public hearing, and was seconded by Commissioner Terry Dutcher. The vote to move the measure to the full board was approved by a 5-0 vote.
If that vote is successful at the next board of commissioners regular meeting, which is Oct. 5, the soonest the special public hearing could be held (as it needs to be advertised and held no less than 28 days after it is published in the county’s newspaper of record) would be at the Nov. 16 board of commissioners meeting.
The Iosco County Road Commission is funded through taxes and federal funding to maintain county roads and has a three-member board of road commissioners, as well as a Manager/Engineer Bruce Bolen. Road commission members are appointed by the county board of commissioners for six-year terms and are paid $150 monthly, as well as $80 per meeting, according to Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski.
Soboleski was recently tasked by the board of county commissioners to investigate the possibility of increasing the number of road commissioners after discussion recently that a board member’s term is set to expire at the first of the year, and they may or may not want to be reappointed. Commissioners floated the idea that there should be five road commissioners, one for each county board of commissioner district, in Iosco County.
Those road commissioners could be elected by Iosco County residents for their respective districts, according to the plan floated by the county board of commissioners.
During the Sept. 21 committee of the whole meeting, Soboleski told commissioners that through her discussions with the county’s attorney, she discovered that the county board of commissioners could increase the amount of road commissioners to have a total number of five members, though future board of commissioners could change the number if they wished.
“You can expand from three to five,” she said. “You would have to have a public hearing, and at the public hearing after that same meeting you can decide, and vote, and you can appointment them however you deem fit.”
She said, however, that it would not be a standing county policy to always have five road commissioners. She said further, as the current state statutes are, road commissioners have to be appointed by the county board of commissioners and cannot be elected by the public. Soboleski said that county commissioners also set the pay rate, but the terms for road commissioners are set by law.
Commissioner Miner asked if there was anything that could be done to make any new road commissioner, if it were to be increased to five members, be appointed by district. Soboleski said there was not because it was set by law.
“The whole reason (to appoint by district) was to have road commissioners with equal representation,” said Miner.
Soboleski reiterated that the current board can increase the amount of road commissioners, as well as appoint them by district.
“You can do that while you’re on the board, but once it’s not the same board [it can change],” she said.
County Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell said he could not see the current board not all agreeing on the desired makeup of the road commission.
“I can’t ever see this board saying ‘Lets not have representation,’” he said.
Soboleski said that when asked, Bolen said that he liked having three road commissioners and he felt that there was not problem with how things were working out with the current configuration.
Miner said he believed that there should be five road commissioners, but said that they shouldn’t be elected as it was not worth the expense of the election that would have to be paid for.
“We all know that they pay they get is not worth the cost of the expense for an election,” he said.
Soboleski said she thought having five commissioners would make the road commission “more political” in nature. She then discussed the steps the board of commissioners would have to take to increase the road commission from three to five members.
That included having a public hearing, and then voting to increase the number of road commissioners.
O’Farrell said he thought the issue right now is there were many who wanted to be on the road commission.
“There are two that do not have terms that are expiring soon, so if we added two more we would have to appoint three,” he said. “You cannot reappoint the ones that do not have expired terms. You cannot remove them from office without cause.”
Discussion on having equal representation for the county districts was again brought up. Because there is a road commission, the county board of commissioners cannot make decisions for them, just direct the public — which may or may not have issues or complaints — to a road commissioner.
Dutcher said that is exactly what he does.
“I tell them to call them because that is their road commissioner,” he said.
Commissioner Robert Huebel asked Soboleski whether the road commission could be brought more under the county’s guidance. She said that it would, but the county would have to disband the road commission and then take over the operations internally.
“I would not recommend doing that,” she said. “There is an option, but there are only a few counties that do that.”
Discussion moved on to the road commissioner who may or may not want reappointment. Soboleski recommended getting letters of interest so that a pool of candidates could be selected.
“It would be a good time to advertise because we have several individuals who are asking,” she said.
Dutcher cast a motion to move a resolution to the full board to advertise for interested parties.
“I would make a motion to put a notice out seeking letters of interest,” he said. “If nothing else, to have some letters on file. I would also like to find out if this road commissioner wishes to continue.”
Vice Chairman Charles Finley weighed in on the issue. He said he was in favor of increasing the number of road commissioners.
“When the state redistricted the district for county commissioners, it was for a reason,” he said. “They thought it was for more equal representation. I support our chairman in pursuing going to give commissioners, so that we have equal representation in there in each of the districts.”
He said in the event of a vacancy, they may have to keep the seat open for a while until someone came in from that district and wanted to sit on the board of commissioners, or place someone on the seat for an interim basis.
Soboleski said this could be done, but reiterated that it could not be set as board policy, just as a current action of the board of commissioners.
“You’re not truly setting districts,” she said. “You can appointment them by that, but it’s not a formal thing.”
After more discussion, commissioners voted to set up a resolution for the Oct. 5 meeting that would eventually lead to a public hearing in November if approved.
Soboleski said financially having more road commissioners would affect that department financially.
“We’re not the ones that are going to have to pay the extra salary and per diem,” she said. “I don’t know if you want to talk to them to get their opinion on whether they need five road commissioners.”
O’Farrell said county commissioners would have heard objections to the idea already.
“I know years ago, the road commission gave us an annual report every year. We don’t get that anymore,” he said. “They leave it up to us to appoint road commissioners, they know we’re discussing this at this level; I would have thought that they would have come here.”
Soboleski said that the road commission has always been very helpful with county needs when they arose.
“I think it it would be good for Bruce Bolen to come here and give his opinions,” she told commissioners.
Huebel said he did have a concern with increasing road commissioner numbers.
“My concern is I have had contact with folks, I never heard anyone say ‘You need more road commissioners and then my pothole will be fixed,’’ he said. “I don’t have people asking for more people on the road commission. I am just reflecting the folks that I represent. They want their road fixed; they don’t care how it gets done.”
Dutcher proposed to Soboleski that Bolen provide a simple written opinion to the board of commissioners on his opinion on the road commissioner question. She said that he did provide the written opinion and that was what she was citing.
“He said that the current system is doing well,” she said.