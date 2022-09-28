INCREASE

INCREASE – Iosco County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Charles Finley, left, and Commissioner James Miner, right, were both in support of a motion to have a public hearing in an effort to increase the number of Iosco County Road Commission commissioners.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners are working to set up a special public hearing in an effort to increase the number of Iosco County Road Commission board members from three to five.

The voting on motions that lead to the possible approval of resolutions that would facilitate an increase took place during the Sept. 21 Iosco County Board of Commissioner’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

