12 POINT – Dennis (Butch) Dombrowski, 41, of Woodhaven, had the largest buck turned in last week. The 12-point buck had a dressed weight of 139 pounds and the antlers have a 15 1/4-inch spread. The buck was shot Nov. 20 in the Oscoda area and scored 214.25 contest points.

EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man continues to lead the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.

Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.

