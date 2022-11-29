EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man continues to lead the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.
Points are awarded on total antler points, the antler spread and the weight of the dressed deer. Entries must come from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
The contest will end today, Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The second largest buck taken so far in the contest is by David Williams, 39, of Southgate. His 10-point buck had a dressed weight of 183 pounds and the antlers have a 19 1/2-inch spread for 252.5 points. The buck was taken Nov. 15 in Arenac County.
The winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2022 – the lucky hunter will win a Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle 350 Legend Green Predator 22-inch, valued at $659, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
The sister newspapers join hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points.
Bucks entered into the contest last week include Dennis (Butch) Dombrowski, 41, Woodhaven, 12 points, 139 pounds, 15 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 20 in the Oscoda area for 214.25 points; Brian Hall, 64, Hale, 8 points, 144 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Hale area for 200.75 points; Mike Blust, 54, Whittemore, 8 points; 142 pounds; 17 1/2-inch spread; Nov. 20 in the Whittemore area for 199.5 points; Renae Hall. 59, Hale, 8 points, 141 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 19 in the Hale area for 195.5 points; Clayton Becher, 12, Tawas City, 9 points, 122 pounds, 17 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 21 in Iosco County for 184.5 points; Don Churchill, 42, Saginaw, 7 points, 135 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 25 in Wilber Township for 184.5 points; Ryder Michalski, 12, Tawas, 8 points, 122 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 24 in Grant Township for 178 points; Nathan Guoan, 43, Twining, 8 points, 119 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in Iosco County for 175.75 points; Dave Mehrhof. 62, Sand Lake, 8 points, 119 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Mikado area for 173.25 points; Fred Roulo, 79, East Tawas, 6 points, 120 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 23 in Wilber Township for 164 points; David Mehrhof, 62, Sand Lake, 8 points, 109 pounds, 13 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in the Mikaso area for 162.75 points; Gage Maxfield, 15, East Tawas, 7 points, 105 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Alabaster Township for 156 points; Matthew Mulholland, 24, Fosteria, 6 points, 114 pounds, 9 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 26 in Wilber Township for 153.25 points; Greg Mulholland, 49, Fosteria, 7 points, 100 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Iosco County for 147.5 points; Rick Youngs, 65, East Tawas, 6 points, 100 pounds, 12 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 21 in Iosco County for 142.25 points; Rick Swartz, 68, East Tawas, 7 points, 97 pounds, 9 3/4-inch spread; Nov. 20 in Wilber Township for 141.75 points; Kari Nixon, 52, East Tawas, 4 points, 108 pounds, 10 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 22 in Iosco County for 138.75 points; Dan Kammer, 57, Sand Lake, 4 points, 104 pounds, 10 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Iosco County for 134.75 points; and Robert Kruszymski, 55, Taylor, 4 points, 89 pounds, 9 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 26 in Wilber Township for 118.25 points.
Bucks entered into the contest that scored less than 200 points during the first week of the firearm season are Jack Leslie, 10, Tawas City, eight points, 144 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Iosco County for 199.75 points; Steven Ayling, 61, Brighton, 8 points, 146 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Wilber Township for 198.5 points; Samuel P. Lixey, 36, Alpena, 8 points, 143 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 19 in Baldwin Township for 198.5 points; Shelly Perrin, 62, Twining, 8 points, 143 pounds, 14 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Twining area for 197.75 points; Quentin Johnson, 32, Hale, 10 points, 133 pounds, 13 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Hale are for 196.75 points; B.J. Bell, 50, Tawas City, 7 points, 148 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas City area for 195.5 points; Wes Frank, 25, East Tawas, 8 points, 135 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alabaster Township; Troy Dirkse, 41, Tawas Township, 7 points, 141 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Tawas Township for 191.5 points; Kris Zubek, 55, Tawas City, 6 points, 150 pounds, 11 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 191.25 points; Stephen Ernst, 23, Tawas City, 8 points, 139 pounds, 11 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 190.75 points; Cody Primm, 15, Tawas City, 8 points, 134 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 189.75 points; Ken Whitford, 60, Tawas City, 8 points, 135 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 189 points; Robert A. Jodway, 83, Macomb, 8 points, 131 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 17 at Camp Secret in Tawas for 187.5 points; Jim Geier, 61, Nampa, Idaho, 7 points, 136 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Baldwin Township for 186.5 points; Mark Torigian, 64, Fowlerville, 6 points, 144 pounds, 12 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Wilber Township for 186.25 points; Gus Oliver, 44, Tawas City, 8 points, 129 pounds, 17 inch spread, Nov. 16 in Tawas Township for 186 points; Ken Nelkie, 45, Tawas, 8 points, 130 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 185.75 points; Hope Nelkie, 15, Tawas, 9 points, 125 pounds, 14 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 184.75 points; Phil Babe, 77, East Tawas, 7 points, 134 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 184 points; Daryl Johnson, 68, Hale, 6 points, 139 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Plainfield Township for 183.5 points; Dan Frye, 57, Waterford, 8 points, 125 pounds, 18 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Prescott area for 183.25 points (disqualified from this contest due to buck taken out of contest area); Jared Botos, 23, Tawas City, 7 points, 133 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 182 points; Alyssa Henry, 22, National City, 8 points, 126 pounds, 13-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Wilber Township for 179 points; Nick Nieman, 44, Blissfield, 8 points, 124 pounds, 13-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 177 points; Brandon Groff, 30, Tawas City, 8 points, 118 pounds, 16 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Alabaster Township for 174.25 points; McKenna Halligan, 25, Oakley, 7 points, 122 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the East Tawas area for 173.75 points; Carrie Lake, 38, East Tawas, 6 points, 128 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Harrisville area for 173 points; Beau Blust, 21, Tawas City, 7 points, 124 pounds, 12 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 171.25 points; Nathan Payne, 36, Tawas City, 8 points, 116 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Iosco County for 170.25 points; Carla Johnson, 65, Hale, 8 points, 115 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Iosco County for 170 points; D’Anna Youngs, 58, East Tawas, 8 points, 110 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Whittemore area for 166 points; Bob Roulo, 51, East Tawas, 8 points, 115 pounds, 11-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Wilber Township for 166 points; Paul Jones, 28, Tawas, 7 points, 114 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Tawas area for 166 points; Gregory Blust, 25, Grayling, 5 points, 125 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Alabaster Township for 165.5 points; Michael Blust, 21, Whittemore, 5 points, 124 pounds, 15 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Alabaster Township for 164.25 points; Norman Lendzion, 80, Byron, 6 points, 120 pounds, 12-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Baldwin Township for 162 points; Juston Montrose, 29, Hale, 6 points, 119 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Hale area for 161.5 points; Adam Loew, 37, Tawas, 8 points, 110 pounds, 11 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 17 in the Tawas area for 161.25 points; Dave Fritz, 72, Blissfield, 7 points, 114 pounds, 11-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 160 points; Bristoil Groff, 9, Tawas City, 8 points, 105 pounds, 13 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alabaster Township for 158.75 points; Josh Roulo, 28, East Tawas, 7 points, 109 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 156.5 points; Dustin Hallett, 39, Ira Township, 6 points, 110 pounds, 13 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 153.5 points; Tim Jones, 63, Tawas, 6 points, 102 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 19 in the Plank Road area for 147 points; Ken Douglas, 86, East Tawas, 7 points, 103 pounds, 8 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Baldwin Township for 146.75 points; Darrell Black, 57, Howell, 6 points, 99 pounds, 10 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Wilber Township for 139.5 points; Connor Ryan, 25, East Tawas, 6 points, 100 pounds, 9 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 139.25 points; Nate Smedley, 21, Tawas City, 5 points, 100 pounds, 12-inch spread, Nov. 17 in the Tawas area for 137 points; Bill Gilbert, 56, Flint, 4 points, 110 pounds, 6 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the National Forest for 136.5 points; Patrick Jones, 30, Garden City, 6 points, 91 pounds, 7 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Iosco County for 133.75 points; Norm Koepke, 65, Oscoda, 4 points, 100 pounds, 9 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Alcona County for 129.75 points; Matthew Ernst, 54, Tawas City, 6 points, 91 pounds, 8 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 129.25 points; Mike Stieve, 69, Oscoda, 2 points, 93 pounds, 7 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Alcona County for 110.25 points; Ken Reinhardt, 65, Bay City, 3 points, 90 pounds, 5-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 110 points; and Danny Mulholland, 12, Fosteria, 4 points, 80 pounds, 7 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Tawas area for 107.5 points.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to the contest weigh station.
The weigh-in and registration station is located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas. The weigh station asks that if possible, you bring along a friend to help get your trophy hung up on the scales.
Winners of all of the prizes will be announced in the edition following the closing of the rifle season on Nov. 30. Winners also will be contacted by mail.
Prizes offered by local merchants in the contest include:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $60;
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $74.95;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation;
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter;
Rifle River Market of Omer, $60 gift certificate;
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate;
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman;
Tawas Bay Insurance of East Tawas, $25 gift certificate to Klenow’s Market;
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $50;
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Mossy Oak Hunting Field Dressing Kit;
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card;
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125;
Gary Oil of Oscoda and Hale, a $100 gas card;
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, $50 gift certificate;
Sunrise Firearms & Tactical Equipment of Harrisville, one box of stock ammo;
Haglund’s on the River of Oscoda, $25 grab bag.