EAST TAWAS – Beginning Friday, local volunteers will be calling on area residents and businesses to contribute to the annual Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund campaign drive.

The local United Fund has set a goal of raising $20,000. The United Fund kicks off its 2022 campaign drive on Friday at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce in East Tawas with a three-hour live radio broadcast on WKJC 104.7 with Kevin Allen from 7 to 10 a.m.

