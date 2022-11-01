TAWAS CITY – With millions of dollars in upgrades needed at the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), local officials want to bring on a construction manager (CM) to oversee the project, but this particular element of the undertaking is currently in limbo.
The TUA is a collaborative operation among Tawas City and East Tawas, with each being responsible for 50% of the expenses associated with the WWTP. Although hiring a CM will add costs to an already pricey project, at the start, it could result in a savings when all is said and done.
The Tawas City Council met twice last month, and discussed the WWTP each time. When they convened on Oct. 3, City Manager Annge Horning mentioned the TUA workshop that most council members attended on Sept. 22, to hear a presentation from Chip Hendrick of R.C. Hendrick & Son, Inc., regarding using a CM to oversee the necessary improvements at the plant.
She also noted that according to East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer, East Tawas wants to move forward with this framework and would like the TUA to consider an agreement with R.C. Hendrick & Son, without seeking requests for proposals (RFPs) or requests for qualifications (RFQs).
Horning stated that both cities have policies which allow agreements for professional services without a bidding process, and Tawas City’s policy requires council approval to do so.
She explained that if they move ahead without a formal bidding process, the amount paid to the CM cannot be included in the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) funding – through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) – and would not be included in any loan forgiveness. Instead, it would be paid directly by the TUA and the two cities.
While a formal quote hadn’t been received at the time of Tawas City’s Oct. 3 meeting, Hendrick advised at the workshop that the price for such services is generally 3% of the project total. So with this in mind, given that the two construction bids submitted for the WWTP work were each in the area of $20 million, the assumption is that the CM agreement would have been about $600,000.
However, since the TUA Board is not proceeding with either of the submissions this year, the CM costs could be greater or less, depending on future bid amounts.
As reported, completing the full, 20-year capital improvement plan (CIP) at the WWTP in East Tawas was estimated to be $11 million. With rising construction costs and other factors, the TUA began pursuing bonds in a not-to-exceed amount of $17 million for the upgrades, figuring that this would cover a “worst-case scenario.” But upon opening them in August, the total lump sum base bids were $20,094,000 from RCL Construction, and $19,082,000 from Spence Brothers.
Deduct alternates were incorporated, with various price reductions for ares of the project which are less pressing. While holding off on these would save money in the meantime, the work is required and would still have to be paid for somehow down the road.
When the Tawas City Council met on Aug. 15, they voted 7-0 to direct the TUA Board to proceed with awarding the contract to Spence Brothers.
Mike Faeth from C2AE, the TUA’s engineer on the project, said that he feels the bids are an accurate reflection of the cost of work today, and he doesn’t recommend rebidding because he doesn’t believe that they’ll receive lower bids. He suggested awarding the contract to Spence Brothers on their lump sum base bid, less the deduct alternates, for a total contract of $15,234,000.
The East Tawas City Council also met on Aug. 15, but their 7-0 vote went in a different direction. They reviewed a resolution that was to be considered for adoption at a special TUA Board meeting the next day, to tentatively award a construction contract for the WWTP improvements. A motion for East Tawas’s representatives on the board – Barringer and Councilman/TUA Chair Dave Leslie – to not approve the resolution, received unanimous support.
Barringer stated that the council’s decision was based on the extreme gap between the estimate of approximately $11 million from C2AE, and the contractor’s bid amount of more than $19 million for the WWTP improvements.
Taking the recommendations of their respective councils to the Aug. 16 special TUA meeting, the result was a tied vote. Tawas City Councilmen and TUA Board Members Dave Lesinski and Mike Russo were in favor when Lesinski moved to accept the resolution. But with opposing votes cast by Barringer and Leslie, the motion failed 2-2.
Horning has said that the tie terminated the TUA’s ability to secure funding through the SRF and begin the necessary improvements in 2022. They are now eyeing the 2024 funding cycle and although there is no guarantee that it will be approved at all, let alone at the same level as in 2022, they had to submit a letter of intent to EGLE for this, by Nov. 1.
What is known, is that the TUA was previously approved for a $10,977,000 SRF loan, based on C2AE’s opinion of cost for the project at the time of application. Horning said that EGLE later increased the funding through the SRF to $17 million, which is the amount that was advertised for the bond. The 15% loan forgiveness of $2,550,000 was also confirmed that, as reported, means the TUA would have technically borrowed a total of $14,450,000.
When Tawas City officials held a special meeting on Aug. 30, Councilwoman Jackie Masich said that they were almost all the way to the finish line of approval in 2022. And since there’s always a possibility that they won’t get approved for 2024, they’re going to have to have a second option.
For this same meeting, Horning supplied copies of the various plans which identify the necessary WWTP projects, as well as the violation notices EGLE has issued to the TUA because of the plant, each of which have been summarized in this publication.
As for the latter, EGLE has expressed concerns about the facility’s aging infrastructure, as most of the assets are past their useful design life and are beginning to fail. The notices given to the TUA in recent years, have included those for occurrences of total suspended solids and fecal coliform exceedances, plus monitoring violations.
The TUA bought some time and avoided any ensuing fines/penalties since they are working to update the CIP, had been actively pursuing the SRF and gave anticipated time frames for completion of the WWTP projects.
But considering the inability to secure the 2022 funding, Horning said that these time lines are no longer feasible. When the tied vote ended the opportunity to begin the work this year, she contacted EGLE staff to ask what impact, if any, it has on the violation notices.
EGLE Environmental Quality Analyst Matt Siler replied that the District has already discussed the actions of the TUA and has decided to pursue escalated enforcement action to help ensure effective operation of the facility and compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. He was in the process of preparing a referral to EGLE’s Enforcement Section, who will review it for consideration. If they opt to move toward compliance, they’ll issue the TUA an Administrative Consent Order and ask for a compliance plan.
“Through the entire process we can expect penalties, which will add to the overall cost for the TUA and, as a result, Tawas City,” Horning informed the council.
Had the SRF been followed through on in 2022, repayment of the $17 million bond would have entailed a standard, fixed rate for 30 years, at 2.125%.
In comparison, Horning’s research indicates that if there were a public sale of bonds, it would cost almost $11 million more than if the TUA had went with the SRF this year. Paying for the projects out-of-pocket is another possibility, but would be the most expensive route. In another example, financing via the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development would cost over $6.7 million more. She said that neither of these figures include the additional expense for C2AE to prepare documents for rebidding – estimated to cost $60,000 – and for the bond counsel and financial advisor to begin the bonding process over, all of which have to be done if the TUA finances improvements.
It was also on Aug. 30 when Russo gave his reasons for suggesting that a CM be hired, which he said comes with the potential for significant savings. He listed some of the benefits that a CM would bring, such as help in revising the TUA’s CIP; reviewing the WWTP project plans and specs; providing oversight and organization in several areas; acting as a go-between amongst the design engineer, TUA Board and operations staff; providing feedback to streamline the process; and potentially creating a more competitive bidding situation the next time around.
Horning reiterated at the Oct. 3 meeting that East Tawas is also on board with the CM approach, and would like to move forward directly with R.C. Hendrick & Son. Something to keep in mind if they proceed with a direct contract versus seeking proposals, though, is that it wouldn’t be reimbursed under the SRF loan. “And it would not be subject to loan forgiveness.”
Councilman Ed Nagy said that if an RFP or RFQ were used, they may get a quote from another CM, which would give them a comparison and possibly save money.
“We’re already back probably $5 million, whether you like it or not,” said Lesinski. “By not passing it last time, we lost 2.125. We’re not going to get that again.”
While he can’t predict what will happen, he feels that the roughly $20 million project as it stands now, will only become more costly as time goes on. “And I just don’t think we can stall this much longer.”
He said that to avoid haphazardly picking and choosing what projects should be done and in what order, the TUA needs guidance and expertise in this regard.
“We’re going to start seeing fines,” he continued. “This hasn’t been a positive experience, from what I can see. And it’s been a very costly mistake, by not moving forward with what we had.”
Russo said that based on his experience so far, one of the things that’s been consistent throughout the whole process is, how much they’ve eaten up the clock and run in place. “And I absolutely do not want to repeat that.”
He shared that he has worked with R.C. Hendrick & Son in a professional capacity on a couple of different projects, for which he also sought competitive bids from other CM firms, and R.C. Hendrick is usually less costly. “So, I don’t have any problem moving ahead in that regard.”
In reference to the construction project bid which the council approved previously, Masich asked if they knew what the overhead was. Horning answered that they didn’t, as they just saw a lump sum total.
So it’s not clear how much of a savings there would be by going with a CM, Masich said, but this is typically the case.
And from what they heard during Hendrick’s presentation at the TUA workshop, Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said he believes that it’s typically significantly more than the 3% number that they’ve been talking about, to which others agreed.
Lesinski recalled it being mentioned that, when this is all said and done, they might save $3-$4 million. While that would be great, he said that they’ve already blown this out the window because, “we just wasted $5 million in interest. We’re backwards.”
Russo then detailed the overhead component, in relation to prime contractors and how this would differ in the next bidding process, which leads to a potential for savings. There’s also a savings potential if C2AE doesn’t provide construction oversight, as they will essentially have to step aside.
“Now, having said all that, quite honestly, our best price is in our rearview mirror,” he went on, echoing Lesinski’s remarks. Russo is confident that they’ll be paying more now, so he feels that hiring a CM is the right direction to go. “But to a certain extent, it’s still a triage; it’s damage control at this point.”
McMurray recognized that they’re going to pay up for it, but they need to keep this in motion. For the folks that the council represents in the community, property owners, tenants and taxpayers, it is crucial to provide them with running water and sewers.
The council then approved Nagy’s motion to solicit a proposed price from R.C. Hendrick & Son, in concert with the TUA as their partner, to operate as the CM.
When they met again on Oct. 17, Horning said that the TUA had received a proposal from Hendrick. It was discussed at the Oct. 11 TUA Board meeting, and staff from C2AE shared that EGLE will not fund the project with the type of agreement that was submitted. Instead, there has to be a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) agreement.
“We’re going to try to get more information from EGLE and work with Chip to get the agreement correct. At this point we are not sure how, if at all, the different type of agreement will impact the price included in the proposal,” Horning stated.
She provided a draft of the original proposal, and the summary of costs show the CM fee at a lump sum amount of $495,000. CM reimbursables of $22,600 per month are also listed, and include such items as project engineer, $7,280/month; and project superintendent, $12,200/month.
“I received some documentation from EGLE, and what C2AE shared is indeed true,” Horning told the council. But as of their latest meeting, there weren’t any updated figures or a revised agreement to review at that point.
Russo said that he explained to Hendrick the difference between the CM fee-based proposal he provided, and the CMAR which is needed per the state’s SRF requirements. According to Russo, Hendrick is willing to put another proposal together – recognizing, though, that the numbers are going to change.
As for the risk increases to the company, Russo said that with a CMAR, once one gets to a certain point in the design phase, the CM who’s been hired will go out and solicit from their subcontractors, what the cost of the project is going to be. The CM then comes back to the client and says they will, in so many words, guarantee that the project will come in for X number of dollars. “And the at-risk part is, if it goes over that, it’s not so good for him.”
Russo said this is a double-edged sword because if they can whittle down the cost of the project, whether it be time-based or from a monetary standpoint, those additional savings are then divided between the CM and the client. So there is an incentive, but there’s certainly a risk, too.
The major distinction is that with a CMAR agreement, all of the subcontractors contract with the CM, not the TUA. If it were a fee-based, they would contract with the TUA.
Russo also said that the company would have to bond the project, which adds cost. As with every type of construction project when a bond is involved, they pass that cost onto the client, anyway. “That’s just the normal practice. And so for that – just looking at it from that standpoint – that’s adding dollars to the process.”
Horning said that when a new agreement is received from Hendrick, it will be brought back to council.
The TUA Board meets this Thursday, Nov. 3, but the council doesn’t meet again until Nov. 14. So Horning said she doesn’t know if there will be a request for them to have a meeting sooner, just to get everything approved and bring on a CM, but that she will keep the council updated.