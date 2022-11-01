TAWAS CITY – With millions of dollars in upgrades needed at the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), local officials want to bring on a construction manager (CM) to oversee the project, but this particular element of the undertaking is currently in limbo.

The TUA is a collaborative operation among Tawas City and East Tawas, with each being responsible for 50% of the expenses associated with the WWTP. Although hiring a CM will add costs to an already pricey project, at the start, it could result in a savings when all is said and done.

