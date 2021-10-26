TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during their Oct. 20 meeting that throws the county’s support behind a proposed Michigan law that would help fund Iosco County Central Dispatch.
The law change would be an amendment to the 1980s law that was enacted to help fund 911 call centers in the state of Michigan, according to Iosco County Central Dispatch Director Mike Eller.
Commissioners unanimously supported HB 5026’s changes, as well as the extension until 2023 with a vote of 5-0.
He said if the law is passed – which he also stated it needed to before 911 call center’s like Iosco’s cease to operate – then there would be an increase in the taxes paid by individuals who utilize prepaid cell phones.
“This is not a local surcharge,” Eller told commissioners. “This is a state tax on your landlines and cell phones. You are taxed 25 cents a month, and it pays for the 911 lines and the service that comes into the building.”
Eller said the major change that would amend the law, to 2023, would be with prepaid cell phones. He explained that this is for phones that can be purchased off the shelf at retailers like Walmart, Rite Aid, Family Dollar, and other stores including many online retailers, and then have minutes added through them with prepaid cards. Those phones are currently being taxed by the state at 5 percent.
“Those phones are supposed to be taxed at 5 percent, but not all retailers and online retailers are taxing it like they are supposed to, so that budget line item fell short,” Eller said.
This means that 911 centers, which get funded through local collections and state contributions, were short on funding from the state because the amount of taxes they had budgeted to collect, was lower than what actually came in, putting 911 call center operations into jeopardy of not being funding.
“Lawmakers are increasing the tax from 5 percent to 6.5 percent, and they’re putting in auditing language so it puts in the hands of the Michigan Treasury so that they can audit the retailers to make sure they’re paying that 6 percent like they should,” Eller said, stating that by passing a resolution the county could show support for the passage of the bill.
Commissioner James Miner asked if Eller knew if the businesses were actually keeping the tax percentage and not actually giving it to the state. Eller said speculation is that a lot of the retailers are just not charging the tax to customers who purchase prepaid telephones.
“Remember the days when you could buy things online and you were not paying for the tax?” Eller said. “It’s just like that I think. They might not be charging tax. So if they audit and they find that they are not paying it, they will get them to charge it.”
Eller also said that with the law change there would be a provision that if the retailers overpaid, then would be refunds so that the tax would just generate the right amount to fund the centers, and no more or no less.
Eller told commissioners that the law has existed for years, but if it wasn’t amended with the changes he featured that there would be no 911 service.
After little discussion commissioners adopted the support resolution.
According to information on Michigan.gov, currently the bill has just been introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives and currently no action has taken place on it.