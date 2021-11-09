TAWAS CITY – Tawas City officials acknowledged the work of Iosco County Airport Manager Jay Samuels, and also recognized the importance of the facility itself, when they met on Nov. 1. However, they took issue with the fact that of the more than one dozen municipalities in the county, just three have been asked to provide a financial contribution to help support the airport operations in the coming year.
The council didn’t rule out this possibility, but they voted to postpone the matter to their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
They went over a letter from Iosco County Finance Director/Controller Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski who, along with Samuels, also attended the meeting.
The correspondence points out that the airport in East Tawas is county-owned and has, in the past, been funded through a combination of fuel sales, hangar rentals and county appropriations.
Soboleski stated that since 2016, the county has appropriated $213,152 from its general fund (GF). With the continued financial shortfalls in the GF – as has been noted in this publication – the county cannot provide an appropriation in 2022.
Also unable to fund the airport this year, she said the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC) considered closing the airport with the 2021 budget. But Samuels volunteered his time so that the facility could remain open, and he has been running the airport for all of 2021 so far, without any pay.
“His time and effort have been of tremendous value and in order to keep his services, the County would like to begin compensating him in 2022. The County is able to make an appropriation out of its delinquent tax fund for 2022, but is requesting assistance from the local communities it feels receive the most financial benefits from those visiting the airport,” Soboleski’s letter goes on. “The proposed County appropriation would be $15,000 and we are requesting a match appropriation of $5,000 each from the City of East Tawas, the City of Tawas City, and Baldwin Township.”
Soboleski recognized that this is short-term, “Band-Aid” solution to the budgeting problems impacting the airport. But the county is also looking into some long-term solutions, including the following:
• An operating millage on the 2022 August ballot which would, among other items, secure funding for a continued GF appropriation to the airport for operations.
• Contact has been made with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), which is offering some free services through their planning and strategy department in order to help with more revenue-generating ideas for the airport. This includes, but is not limited to, working with key players in the industrial park.
• Ideas are being explored for possible increased storage rental, including adding outdoor storage.
• A fuel rate study is being conducted to ensure the airport’s fuel prices are profitable, yet competitive.
“While we believe our long-term solutions are promising, they do take time to implement,” Soboleski wrote. “We are asking for these appropriations in hopes that we will have a better solution for long-term funding for the airport by the 2023 budget. It is our hope that we will not have to reach out for assistance in 2023 but that depends on the success of our long-term plans.”
As for why these three municipalities were asked to contribute, and not the others, she said the BoC’s standpoint on this relates to an economic study that was done by MDOT several years ago. The biggest economic impact is tourism, which entails people flying in and using these areas more than the other entities in the county.
Oscoda and AuSable townships have their own airport, with the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Soboleski continued, “and it’s just their opinion that the west side of the county doesn’t get the benefits that would be received here in the Tawases and Baldwin. So that’s the reasoning for that.”
She also addressed the long-term solutions being explored, including a 2022 operating millage. “We had one on the ballot in 2020 and it did not pass,” she said.
She added that she thinks a lot of people in the public don’t realize what the millage would fund, and that among this would be an appropriation to the airport.
In reference to the municipalities which were not included in the funding request, Councilman Ed Nagy said he can understand, somewhat, why this wasn’t posed to Oscoda and AuSable townships. However, he pointed out that this is a county airport, and that the other communities should at least be asked to participate. “That’s my question and my fear. I intend to support it if the council goes ahead with it, but I think it’s a county airport and should be supported by the full county.”
“And I can certainly relay that message,” Soboleski said, reiterating that the county is going to make an appropriation out of its delinquent tax fund, of $15,000. The BoC just feels as though these three local communities surrounding the airport get more benefits from it, so they’re asking for a little more support than the other entities.
Nagy said this can be discussed either way, and he understands that. But having seen and known those who have used the airport over the years, these individuals are certainly from other parts of the county also.
As for the talks of which communities receive the most benefit, “Is there any quantitative data that supports that?” asked Councilman Mike Russo.
“We had an old economic study from MDOT, and it talks about how it’s a lot of tourism. And it seems like when they’re flying in here – talking to the past airport manager and the current one – they’re using the courtesy car that we have out there and they’re seeming to stay local,” Soboleski answered. “But beyond that, we haven’t gotten that far into it. I can certainly look into it more.”
She said that she hopes to also get some help on this from the MDOT strategist, who will be assisting with the revenue-generating ideas for the site.
Soboleski referenced the potential of working with those in the nearby industrial park, as well, and whether there is a possible use for them out there right now. “They don’t seem to be using it very much, but could they be? And is there a way to generate revenue that way, that would help us and possibly help them? That’s another avenue we’re looking at.”
She shared that it was on Sept. 7 when she began her work as the county finance director/controller, so she has only recently been involved in the research on the airport, and the ideas are just getting formulated. And, unfortunately with the timing, the 2022 budget has to be adopted in December. “But we are out there making phone calls already and trying to set up meetings and things.”
Also, while it is a little dated, “I want to say it’s 2016,” she offered to provide officials with the economic study conducted by MDOT.
Without enough details in hand to make an informed decision, Russo said he had some reservations about making a contribution commitment on behalf of the taxpayers of Tawas City.
Soboleski said she understands, since she was coming to them with the opinion of the BoC, and the council is trying to look out for its constituents. “And they may have a difference of opinion and say, no, the west side of the county gets equal opportunity to use the airport, and I certainly understand that. And I can relay these messages to the [BoC].”
“And you alluded to the fact that there was a millage proposal that was defeated by constituents of the county. And you also implied that they probably did not know what was included in those,” said Councilman Chuck Klenow. “I tend to think a little bit higher about our citizens here; that they probably knew exactly what they were voting on.”
He said that immediately after the millage was voted down, those who were on the BoC at the time wanted to close the airport. “Then two weeks later, we have a new manager at the airport.”
Klenow shared that he loves the airport, and he expressed his gratitude for Samuels having volunteered his time. But he said that, to him, it sounds like the BoC doesn’t believe the voters, which includes those in Tawas City. “I’m sure that they have their opinion on the millage, as well. And I’m hesitant to send city taxpayer funds for something that the [BoC] tried to kill in the first place.
“Can you address any of that?” he then asked Soboleski.
“We’re not allowed to campaign, as you’re well aware, for a millage. But we are allowed to educate,” she said, noting that this is her intent. “And the reason I say I think some individuals don’t know everything that an operation millage would pay for, is because I’ve heard that out in the public.”
She said she has heard at different township meetings and advisory meetings that the county hasn’t done enough to talk to the people about what this money is going to be used for. So, she was saying it out of respect, that those at the county level need to do a better job of explaining to the citizens how exactly that money is going to be utilized and why it is needed. “And this is just one of the examples of how that money would be spent, is to help sustain this airport.”
Soboleski said that part of her job going forward, and when the county asks for this money in 2022, is to make sure that the council and its constituents understand why the money is needed and what it is going to be spent on.
She further advised that the county received American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. “A lot of that money is restricted, as far as how it can be spent, and there’s very specific ways.” But the BoC did vote recently to spend some of that money to help upgrade the radios for the police and fire departments in Tawas City – with the fire department’s, alone, costing more than $25,000.
So, she said they are trying to help the constituents in Tawas City and other communities, via the restricted funds that they do have, where they can spend it. “It’s the unrestricted funds that we’re having trouble coming up with.” Therefore, “we felt like coming to you and asking for some help with this was warranted, since we are trying to help you guys, as well, wherever we do have funds.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said that from what he has heard, Samuels is doing a great job and the airport is better than it was before, because of his service. Like some of the other council members, he also expressed his appreciation for Soboleski sharing this information with the city.
Unless somebody wished to make a motion otherwise, McMurray suggested that the council take some time to absorb this, do their due diligence as a group and maybe put the item on the agenda for two weeks out, so that it can be re-addressed then.
Councilman David Lesinski ultimately made a motion to that effect, which passed in a 6-0 vote. Absent was Mayor Ken Cook.
When Tawas City Manager Annge Horning asked Samuels about the typical amount of traffic at the Iosco County Airport, he answered that it’s hard to put a number on it.
According to Samuels, the summer months are the busy season and sometimes there are four or five planes there; other times, a few days could go by where there are one or two planes. There are also a lot of instances where pilots are just doing training, so they’ll land at the airport, take off, “and you don’t see them again.”
Further speaking to the need for some kind of action, Soboleski explained that there isn’t an option to close the facility only in 2022, and then reopen in 2023 if funding comes through. “If we close this airport, it’s closed for good.”
This is based on deed restrictions which apply to the land utilized for the facility. If it is not an operating airport for six months or longer, it has to be deeded back to the Forest Service.
“I guess, unlike the county [BoC], I do not want to see the airport close,” said Russo, adding that he absolutely wants to learn about the options that may be available to keep it viable.
He also commented that the request came with rather quick notice, so any information Soboleski could provide – including her offer to share the economic study – would be well-received.
Soboleski confirmed that she would do so and, if there are any questions in the meantime, she invited officials to contact her at the county building.
Samuels told the council to feel free to stop out at the airport, as well. “I’d be happy to show you around.”
Lesinski credited Samuels for having done a fantastic job at the airport. “If we voted on it now I’d totally support it. But my problem is, I’m not thrilled with the way the county commission handled it.”
Lesinski said he thinks the BoC could have done more to find a way to keep the airport open, as opposed to approaching the select municipalities to chip in.
“I totally support the airport,” he stressed. “But I think the county commission has to look at a better way to do things.”
Soboleski told Lesinski she appreciated the feedback. “And like I said, I promise that we’re trying to work on a long-term solution to this.”
“Because truthfully, it’s a county airport. Whether you like it or not, it’s part of the county and it needs to be here,” Lesinski maintained, noting that they don’t know what could happen years down the road, with the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, for example. “We have no idea. There’s no standing in that.”
He also remarked that he can’t believe there isn’t funding there for it, somewhere.
Since he brought that up, Soboleski said that when the Wurtsmith Air Force Base was decommissioned, the county airport lost all federal funding. Both she and Samuels have reached out to learn more about this, but discovered that there is no way the Iosco County Airport can share in that funding. “I believe it’s 30 miles, but since we’re within 30 miles of that, there’s not even an option for us to get any of that federal funding.”
Soboleski said there is a program where state funding could possibly be shared with some of these airports, but the 2022 budget was just adopted. Therefore, “the earliest we’re looking at that is 2023.” But that is a possibility for the future, as well.