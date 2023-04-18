EAST TAWAS – Cases of spontaneous combustion aren’t as frequent as the other incidents to which emergency crews respond. It does happen, though, and it appears that this was the cause of a recent fire at an East Tawas establishment.
It was shortly after 6 p.m. on April 12 when the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), along with the Tawas City Fire Department, were dispatched for a structure fire at Barnacle Bill’s, a restaurant/bar located downtown at 119 Newman St.
Also responding to the scene were East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) and Iosco County EMS personnel, while Iosco County Central Dispatch assisted with updates and communications.
“We were able to cancel Consumers Energy and DTE,” ETFD Chief Bill Deckett adds of the incident, during which neither the people on scene nor the responders were injured.
As for what caused the small fire, Deckett stated that restaurant rags which had been washed, dried, folded and then put in storage, ignited.
“Over the years we have had a few of these,” he shared, of similar situations. “If the dryers are too hot and the towels are folded and packed right out of the dryer, they have been known to ignite.”
In the case of rags, he said it’s certainly possible for them to contain some residual grease and the like, which can also contribute to combustion.
“So, I would say that ‘spontaneous combustion’ would be the most appropriate category,” he stated, in reference to the incident at Barnacle Bill’s.
The chief advised that the first individuals to respond were two ETPD officers, who also serve on the ETFD.
“The fire had been reported as possibly being upstairs, so they went into the entrance that leads to the stairway and passed the area where the towels were stored,” Deckett described. “They observed the towel storage area and saw smoke and flames.”
The officers discharged their fire extinguishers, then came out as the firefighters were arriving, to report what they saw and did.
“We went into the area wearing breathing apparatus and carried out the smouldering rags and extinguished them outside,” Deckett continued. “There was no flame damage to the structure, but we remained on scene for about 45 minutes to check for extension and to use fans to remove the smoke that had gone upstairs in the building.”
When asked whether everyone inside of the structure at the time had made it out on their own, or if first responders had to ensure the safe exit of any of the staff/customers, Deckett explained that everybody from the upstairs living area was outside upon the arrival of the ETFD.
“This area is separate from the bar/restaurant section, so operations in that area were able to continue without interruption,” he noted. The occupants of the living area were able to return after the smoke was removed and, as Deckett recalls, only one person was home at the time.