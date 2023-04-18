NO DAMAGE, NO INJURIES

NO DAMAGE, NO INJURIES – Emergency responders arrived to the scene of a reported structure fire at Barnacle Bill’s on April 12, where they discovered that restaurant rags had ignited in a storage area, after being washed, dried and folded. The responders quickly put out the flames and there was no damage to the building, nor any injuries as a result of the incident. Firefighters can be seen in larger image above, controlling traffic on the road which runs behind the business.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

EAST TAWAS – Cases of spontaneous combustion aren’t as frequent as the other incidents to which emergency crews respond. It does happen, though, and it appears that this was the cause of a recent fire at an East Tawas establishment.

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on April 12 when the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD), along with the Tawas City Fire Department, were dispatched for a structure fire at Barnacle Bill’s, a restaurant/bar located downtown at 119 Newman St.

