TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) recently awarded five new grants totaling $17,170 to area nonprofits for programs and projects that benefit Iosco County through its Community Improvement Grant program.
New grants approved on May 24 by the ICCF Board of Directors include:
• $5,000 to Oscoda Area Schools for a Calming/Sensory Room project at Richardson Elementary School. The grant will be used to purchase tools, equipment and supplies to create a room where students needing a break during the school day can go to calm, self-regulate, ease physical, mental and emotional stress, build new skills to cope, provide self-care and nurture themselves in order to return back to class for learning.
• $3,600 to Heritage Coast Sailing and Rowing for its “Youth Programs Safety Patrol Boat” project, which will help the organization to purchase materials for the children in the program to build a boat under the guidance of adult mentors.
• $2,830 to Oscoda United Methodist Church to purchase food and supplies for the Loaves and Fishes Relief Support program, which serves free meals and provides a warming space during the coldest months of the year.
• $2,830 to Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center for “Project Steadfast” to help the organization lease an indoor riding arena and add ADA bathrooms.
• $2,910 to Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation for the “Quota Cares Suitcases” project, which would provide age-appropriate suitcases for children being taken into foster care. Grant funding will help to purchase suitcases, as well as personal care, comfort items, and toys for children.
Community Improvement Grants for 2023 were awarded from the Iosco County Community Improvement Fund, William and Marcia Hopcroft Fund, Iosco County Health Care Initiative Fund, Iosco County Spendable Tobacco Settlement Fund, Iosco County Lakes and Rivers Fund, and Iosco County Health Care Fund.
The next deadline for grant opportunities through ICCF is with the Youth Advisory Council grant. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2024. Those with questions or needing assistance with the application process can contact the ICCF office at 877-354-6881.