ALABASTER Twp. – Alabaster Township’s Board of Trustees and Parks & Recreation Committee convened at the Alabaster Township offices for a public hearing, March 29, regarding the potential acquisition of the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund (MNRTF) development grant for the proposed work on the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve.
The development of the coastal preserve is an exciting prospect, spanning 144 acres and 4,000 feet of shoreline. Situated at the southern end of Iosco County, the preserve is home to mature hardwoods, forested wetlands, and cobble beach, all of which provide important wildlife habitat and opportunities for low-impact recreation.
The purpose for the hearing was for all members present to be educated on the details of the grant, as well as be advised of the scope of the project, while soliciting feedback from the public. Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth opened the meeting by introducing board members and acknowledging the hard work that the Parks & Rec Committee had put into the project thus far.
Parks & Rec Co-Chair Cindy Fowler led the committee’s MNRTF development grant presentation and opened with the following statement: “With the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve, we are committed to preserving the great assets that we have and being ecologically sound with how we move forward, but also creating connections to the community and creating recreational opportunities for the community and our visitors.”
Fowler stated that the committee wants to improve the trail system throughout the preserve and that in May, Huron Pines will be completing a management plan that will confirm where trails can and cannot be routed. Subsequently, Fowler suggested the potential for creating a boardwalk, citing Lumberman’s Monument as an example.
Fowler proceeded by informing members that on March 22, Alabaster Township was awarded a $1,000 grant by the Iosco County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee. The grant provides for enhancements such as signage and any immediate work that needs to be done on the trails.
“In preparation for the possibility of this grant,” Fowler continued, restating that nothing is set in stone yet, “we have identified a trail enhancement in the east parcel as our top priority for the development of the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve and we have created a preliminary master plan.” Fowler clarified that until the management plan was completed and estimates were received, all details were contingent.
Official language detailing the current scope of the project is as follows:
• ADA Compliant/Universal Design trail from the parking lot to the coastline
•ADA Compliant/Universal Design viewing platform
•Trail Connector from Preserve to the Iron Belle Trail
•Extension of trail along the shoreline
•Creation of trail connectors creating loops
Fowler stated that the project had identified the MNRTF grant as possible project funding and $300,000 was being requested. The grant requires a 25% match for funds requested, which was secured through a $75,000 donation from a donor with the Iosco County Community Fund. Fowler acknowledged that although the grant award target was $300,000, they could be awarded a lesser amount; however, she says, “we’re feeling pretty confident. We feel like we have our documents together and we’ve got a great resource for the community and our many visitors.”
Commenting on the inclusion of an ADA trail leading out to a viewing platform, Fowler said that there’s nothing else like that in the area. “It’s a completely different experience coming out from the woods to view this wide-open expanse of the lake than to go to the beach in Tawas, so it will be a very unique feature to our area.”
Fowler said that the Parks & Rec Committee is recommending that trails be upgraded to ADA compliant/Universal design wherever possible. She noted that there may be limiting factors, such as areas of the preserve that preclude the utilization of a 5% grade; however, for trails that are fit to be upgraded, the committee suggests the trails be prepared.
Fowler concluded the presentation by commenting on the use of sustainable materials, both in terms of maintenance and recyclability. She suggested that sustainable materials that cost a bit more will likely give the organization more “bang for their buck” down the road and future considerations would be brought before the board for review. At this time, Wentworth opened the hearing for public comment.
The first to speak was Mike Busch of Ogemaw County, via Zoom, who asked what plans were in place for public parking and restrooms. “Those items are currently on our priority list,” Fowler assured. “The cost of those at this time may be a bit prohibitive, but we are going after many more grants. There’s a SPARK grant coming up, that if we qualify for, could be up to a million dollars. It is something that is important to the committee and will be recommended to the township once we feel like we have funding for it.”
Local Alabaster resident Arno Weiss spoke next, voicing his approval for the plan and saying he was impressed with the work that was happening. “This is huge, looking to the future when there’s more and more people and plenty of huge lots, this kind of place is going to be irreplaceable.”
Also a local, Rebecca Owsley addressed the township, commenting on the lack of enforcement for the land during its former USG ownership. “I am curious, knowing human nature, what enforcement there would be and are the people who would provide that aware of what’s going on and would they be able to respond?”
Wentworth responded, confirming that it was a shared concern. She said that USG and various county officials had disclosed that they have had issues there but that the best way they had found to alleviate disturbances was through greater use. “So we will be utilizing the property, we have lots of different ideas – nothing that we can really publicize at this time; the other thing that we do have that we didn’t have before is a contract with the Tawas City Police Department, so there will definitely be supervision.” Wentworth added that the township would gear activities toward the “dawn to dusk crowd.”
“One of the things we’re considering creating is a Friends of the Park” Parks & Rec member Jim Witherspoon shared. “If you’re familiar with our bike path safety patrol, those act as the eyes and ears of the township if there’s issues so we’re going to create a similar group for the park.” Wentworth agreed, saying the bike path’s safety patrol had been extremely efficient. “If a tree is down we get a call from three people wanting to help take care of it,” she said.
When asked for input, Parks & Rec member Kurt Fogelsonger attributed some of the issues to a lack of signage assisting visitors in distinguishing between the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve and USG property. At that time, USG Technical Manager Joe Faust joined in via Zoom. “I wanted to ask about signage at the northern end of the park,” he voiced, suggesting implementing something similar to what many state parks have, ie. “You are now leaving the preserve.”
Witherspoon responded, thanking Faust for his comment and confirming that signage was an issue that had been discussed at length and there were plans to mark the property lines. “We’d certainly appreciate working with you to find those edges.”
Wentworth closed the public hearing, thanking those in attendance before transitioning from the hearing into a brief board meeting. Members of the board deliberated, clarifying details of the project; then Wentworth made a motion, seconded by Trustee Harold Coles, for the township to authorize submission of the MNRTF application.
Ownership of the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve originally belonged to USG. Huron Pines bought the coastal property in 2020 as a temporary measure to take it off the market, made possible by a short-term loan from the Conservation Fund. The preserve was then transferred from Huron Pines to Alabaster Township on Dec. 16 of this past year, after the township was awarded a $1.7 million dollar grant from the MNRTF for property acquisition.
In the months that have followed, the township has demonstrated their desire to make the most of the acquisition. In February, the Parks and Recreation committee led a ‘Winter Walk’ at the preserve, leading the public on a guided walk where they provided updates on committee activities and heard feedback from the community.
While Alabaster Township will need to wait until December for a final verdict on receiving the MNRTF grant, members of the Parks & Rec Committee and township board claim they have much more in the works and they are excited to watch the preserve’s transformation over the next few years.
In a press release sent to this publication after the hearing, Alabaster Township communicated the following:
The Alabaster Township Parks & Recreation Committee completed the application for a grant to help plan and develop a trail system for the newly acquired Lake Huron Coastal Preserve. The objectives include a trail from the parking lot to the Lake Huron shoreline with a viewing platform utilizing ADA Design, trail connection from the preserve to the Iron belle Trail, and trail extension of the existing North/South trail to the north along the shoreline.
Witherspoon said, “Thanks to all who have and continue to support the Lake Huron Coastal preserve to protect your shoreline. This is the first step we are taking to save critical Lake Huron coastline, volunteers and workers always welcome.”