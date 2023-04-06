ALABASTER Twp. – Alabaster Township’s Board of Trustees and Parks & Recreation Committee convened at the Alabaster Township offices for a public hearing, March 29, regarding the potential acquisition of the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund (MNRTF) development grant for the proposed work on the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve.

The development of the coastal preserve is an exciting prospect, spanning 144 acres and 4,000 feet of shoreline. Situated at the southern end of Iosco County, the preserve is home to mature hardwoods, forested wetlands, and cobble beach, all of which provide important wildlife habitat and opportunities for low-impact recreation.

