GRAND OLD FLAG

GRAND OLD FLAG – The Brugger Plaza American Flag, which measures 30- by 60-feet, was carried through the Tawases during the 2022 parade. This year's parade in the Tawases will begin at 11 a.m. along Newman Street and will continues south on US-23 to Tawas City.

 Photo by John Morris

EAST TAWAS – For residents of and visitors to Iosco County, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with parades, racing events, a bake sale/strawberry shortcake festival and, of course, several different opportunities to take in a fireworks show.

The July 4 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, for which there will be ample activities available, but there are also a number of events slated in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. Whether waiting until the day of, or opting to get an early start on ringing in America’s birthday, a schedule of the planned festivities across the county is shared below.

Tags