EAST TAWAS – For residents of and visitors to Iosco County, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with parades, racing events, a bake sale/strawberry shortcake festival and, of course, several different opportunities to take in a fireworks show.
The July 4 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, for which there will be ample activities available, but there are also a number of events slated in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. Whether waiting until the day of, or opting to get an early start on ringing in America’s birthday, a schedule of the planned festivities across the county is shared below.
Oscoda
Up first on the itinerary this Fourth of July weekend, are the races being offered by 3Disciplines – each of which will feature finish medals for all, along with other awards, plus food, fun and fitness for the entire family.
Both the Freedom Fest and the Paul Bunyan Challenge will also commence and conclude at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, located off of F-41, on Van Etten Lake in Oscoda Township.
Beginning at 8 a.m. this Saturday, July 1, participants of the Freedom Fest will be joining in on such running events as the 13.1 half marathon, a 5k, a 10k and an 800 meter fun run.
Also starting at 8 a.m. the following morning, the Paul Bunyan Challenge will get underway on Sunday, July 2. A triathlon, duathlon and KayaTri are all part of the lineup in this multi-sport event.
For more information on this, Freedom Fest or the other races available through 3Disciplines, visit 3disciplines.com.
As for the remaining Independence Day 2023 functions in Oscoda, these will all occur on Tuesday, July 4.
Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) Director Gaylynn Brenoel shares that the fun will begin on Furtaw Field, where participants of the Independence Day Parade – who are asked to use the Lake Street entrance – will line up starting at 10:30 a.m.
The procession will begin at 11 a.m. and travel south on US-23, as the route makes its way through downtown Oscoda, to West Mill Street in AuSable Township.
The deadline is fast approaching, but there is still time for entrants to sign up for the parade. The registration fee has been waived this year, as well, due to the sponsorship of La Société des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux, and the 40 & 8 Voiture 669 of the Oscoda American Legion Post.
Parade registration forms and additional details are available by stopping into the OACC office at 4440 N. US-23 in Oscoda, or by sending an e-mail to director@oscodachamber.com.
The entries, which are due by this Saturday, July 1, can then be dropped back off at the Chamber building, or sent to Brenoel at the e-mail address above.
“We want to encourage all vehicles in the parade to be decorated,” she points out.
Brenoel adds that while nothing can be thrown from the floats or vehicles, those who are walking may pass out candy/other items along the parade route.
More information is available by e-mailing Brenoel or calling the OACC office at 989-739-7322.
Another Independence Day tradition in the township will also be returning this year, as the Oscoda Rotary Club and the Oscoda Lions Club will hold their 10th annual Fourth of July Community Picnic.
“The picnic has been a joint effort by both service groups for many years,” representative Mary Reitler states.
She says that the 2023 event will go on from 5-7 p.m. this coming Tuesday, July 4. It is again being hosted at the Oscoda Beach Park, situated at the end of River Road on Lake Huron.
Reitler adds that hot dogs, chips, pop and bottled water will be sold, and that games and prizes will be available for the children in the crowd. Free, washable patriotic tattoos will also be on hand.
The Oscoda Beach Park is the place to be, as well, come dusk on July 4. The community’s annual fireworks display will be launched from the pier at the site, and this show has earned a name for itself over the years, with the vibrant exhibit consistently entertaining spectators.
Hale
Another community that will be getting an early start on the festivities this year, is Hale. The fun will kick off with a parade at noon this Saturday, July 1.
Plainfield Township Clerk Sue Reilly says that participants will begin assembling at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – 407 S. Washington St. (M-65) – and that anyone else who is interested in walking in the procession is welcome to join the line-up at that time.
The parade will begin from the church, proceed through the downtown area and then conclude at Hale Area Schools on M-65.
In another dazzling display that will be offered in the local area this year, the Independence Day fireworks show in Hale will start at dusk on the evening of July 1. The spectacle will again be hosted at the Iosco County Fairgrounds, which is located across from Hale Baptist Church, at 3600 N. M-65.
Should unfavorable weather put a damper on the display, Reilly points out that a back-up date for the fireworks is scheduled for Sunday, July 2.
Further questions regarding the upcoming celebrations in Hale may be directed to Reilly, by calling 989-280-4784.
Whittemore
Attendees of the races that will be held at Whittemore Speedway on Saturday, July 1, will be treated to some extra entertainment with their admission.
Event classes include limited late model, front-wheel drives, modifieds and lead sleds, and the drivers will take to the track starting at 7 p.m.
Then, once dusk approaches, the crowd will be able to view the fireworks show that will be launched from the venue, at 200 W. State St. (M-65) in Whittemore.
Weekly grandstand admission prices (cash) to the speedway are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-16 and $10 for seniors and veterans. Children age 5 and younger may attend for free, and there is also no charge to active military personnel who present their ID at the gate.
The prices for weekly pit admission are $30 for adults (ages 16 and older) and $15 for those age 15 and under.
For more information about the Whittemore Speedway, including the other upcoming events which are scheduled there this race season, visit www.whittemorespeedway.org, call 989-305-1082 or send an e-mail to whittemorespeedwaytreasurer@hotmail.com.
East Tawas and Tawas City
The Independence Day events across the Tawas area have all been arranged for Tuesday, July 4.
The first option that will be available, is the annual bake sale and Strawberry Festival that those from Christ Episcopal Church will be hosting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Representative Chris Miley notes that the community is invited to enjoy refreshments at the church, which is located on the corner of West Westover and Sawyer streets in East Tawas.
Church members and friends will be serving hot dogs, chips, lemonade, iced tea and strawberry shortcake. Miley says that the Strawberry Festival is a fundraiser, and the public can make donations for the tasty items that will be offered this coming Tuesday.
Miley adds that they are blessed to have wonderful community support, including from Neiman’s Family Market, whose bakery creates all of the shortcakes specially for the church; and Marion’s Dairy Bar, which donates the delicious vanilla ice cream for the shortcakes.
The church’s annual bake sale will have additional treats for purchase on July 4, as well, including homemade cookies, pies, brownies, banana bread, snacks and other goodies.
Shortly after this begins, so too will the annual Independence Day Parade which is put on by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC).
Those from TACC share that the theme of the 2023 procession is “Fun in the Sun on Tawas Bay,” and that there is still a chance to register as a parade participant.
Applications can be found online at https://tawas.com/event/independence-day-parade/, by sending an e-mail to director@tawas.com or by picking one up in person from the TACC office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas.
The forms are due by tomorrow (Thursday, June 29), and can be returned to the Chamber building. More details are available by calling 989-362-8643 or visiting www.tawas.com.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on July 4, from the corner of Newman and Lincoln streets in downtown East Tawas. Upon turning south onto US-23, it will continue into Tawas City and then wrap up on Whittemore Street.
Among the participants will be the 2023 Independence Day Parade Grand Marshals, Frank and Diane Brewer, who were highlighted in last week’s edition of this publication.
To cap off this year’s Fourth of July fun, TACC representatives state that the fireworks display in the community will again be launched from the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park. Located at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23), the show is expected to begin just after 10 p.m.
To make the display above Lake Huron possible, the Light up the Bay Fireworks Committee raises funds year-round for the Independence Day show. Anyone wishing to support these efforts, while also getting a colorful and commemorative keepsake, may purchase one of the 2023 Light up the Bay T-shirts.
The cost is $15 for sizes small through extra large, $17 for 2X-3X and $20 for long-sleeved shirts in sizes small through extra large.
The items will be available while supplies last, and more information can be found by contacting those from TACC at the phone number/e-mail address listed above.