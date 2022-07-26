OSCODA – With the completion of Sunday’s Spike’s Challenge in Grayling, it can only mean one thing. The Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon begins Saturday. And if the Spike’s, which was won by the Canadian duo of Steve Lajoie, a 10-time marathon winner and Guillaume Blais, is any indication, it could be one for the ages.
“The win (at Spike’s) doesn’t mean much, this week is the real one,” Lajoie said shortly after winning the Spike’s Challenge. “We got the feel to the river. For us, it has been a couple years since we could come here, so it was good to race.”
Included in the record number 96 teams expected to start the marathon, is a large increase of Canadian paddlers. With border restrictions still limiting travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few non-U.S. paddlers competed in the 2021 marathon.
Jorden Wakeley, of Grayling and Matt Meersman, of South Bend, IN, won last year’s marathon in a record time of 13 hours, 54 minutes and 9 seconds. They finished about a minute behind Lajoie and Blais in Sunday’s race.
“They were real close the whole time, it was a close race so it could have gone either way I think,” Lajoie said. “It was a good day, we worked hard and we have the rest of the week to fine tune the paddling and the timing and everything like everyone else. We are enjoying being back down here and doing the marathon again.”
For Wakeley and Meersman, the fact that they weren’t able to win the Spike’s Challenge doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be able to defend their marathon crown.
“We were second last year in the Spike’s too, the marathon is a whole nother animal, obviously being 12 hours longer,” Wakeley said. “The endurance stuff suits us a little better. There is a little more competition this year in the marathon, so we definitely have our work cut out for us, but we are up to the challenge.”
John Lucey, a canoe racing organizer, feels that having the Canadians back in the race will certainly make things more interesting.
“The competition is a little stiffer, there is a little more talent than a normal Michigan race,” he said. “We are just looking forward to the race between (Lajoie and Blais and Wakeley and Meersman), that will be a fun race to watch.”
Of course, the marathon is more about that just who wins the race. The annual sufferfest begins Saturday at 9 p.m. on the streets of Grayling, where two man canoe racing teams begin in a LeMans-style footrace. They’ll carry their canoes over four blocks to the river, near the Old AuSable Fly Shop. Teams frantically put their canoes in the water there, then head to for Oscoda, which they expect to reach 14-to-19 hours later and six dam portages later. The race concludes at Finish Line Park, near the AuSable Inn. Just finishing the 120-mile race is a great accomplishment for most teams.
Having a record number of 96 canoes expected to be in the race, only heightens the excitement.
“It means a great deal to the sport, it is tangible proof that the sport is growing,” Ryan Matthews, another canoe racing organizer said. “(There is a lot of) rookie paddlers and the future is bright. We have a lot of Michigan paddlers signed up, so I find that really exciting. This week is going to be electric. There is no clear cut winner for the marathon.”
Matthews, a must-go-to source for information and history on the marathon, continued his thoughts on who might end up winning this year’s rendition.
“There are a few teams that could win, six former champions signed up and they could all finish in the top five,” he said. “It is anybody’s race. It should be a pretty close race (between) Blais and Lajoie and Wakeley and Meersmen. The Curley (Memorial Canoe Race) champions Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead have won a few races this year, so they will contend as well. Kyle Stonehouse and Christophe Proulx are a bit of a wild card. Proulx has won twice before and Stonehouse has improved a ton, so they have a shot at the top five or higher. Mike Davis and Zaveral should be in the hunt for the top five or higher as well. There are a lot of quality and competitive teams. We haven’t seen this kind of depth in the top five in awhile.”