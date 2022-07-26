FIRST-TIME RACERS

FIRST-TIME RACERS – The Oscoda duo of Kyle Charters and Caleb Watson, seen here competing at Sunday’s Spike’s Challenge, will both be making their first career starts in the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon this weekend.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – With the completion of Sunday’s Spike’s Challenge in Grayling, it can only mean one thing. The Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon begins Saturday. And if the Spike’s, which was won by the Canadian duo of Steve Lajoie, a 10-time marathon winner and Guillaume Blais, is any indication, it could be one for the ages.

“The win (at Spike’s) doesn’t mean much, this week is the real one,” Lajoie said shortly after winning the Spike’s Challenge. “We got the feel to the river. For us, it has been a couple years since we could come here, so it was good to race.”

