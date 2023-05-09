EAST TAWAS – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) is set to host its annual spring birding event, Tawas Point Migration Days, which will go on this Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.
From 8 a.m. to dusk on each day, birding and photography volunteers will be available to assist guests during the free activity, which is open to the public and will be held at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas.
Although there is no cost to participate, visitors are reminded that a Recreation Passport is required for entry to the park, which is located at 686 Tawas Beach Rd. Non-residents may also purchase a daily or annual pass.
Fondly dubbed the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” the venue is nestled along Tawas Bay on Lake Huron and has steadily served as a haven for a vast array of birds.
This is particularly noteworthy come spring migration time, as the site is home to an assortment of natural surroundings which appeal to the birds – from the big lake on its borders and the smaller ponds/marshes within the park’s interior, to sandy spots, wooded locales and open tracts of grassy areas. Furthermore, Tawas Point’s distinct, curved shape is a major factor when it comes to bringing in birds from across the globe.
As reported, migrating species following the Great Lakes shoreline are basically funneled in, as they stop on areas of land which stick out the most. The birds especially enjoy settling in for a bit at Tawas Point, where they make a pit stop along their journey to rest, refuel and spread out in search of breeding grounds/summer nesting habitats.
As has also been noted in this publication, nearly 200 different species have been logged in just a few days throughout Iosco County, during such organized birding events as Tawas Point Migration Days. This has included a sundry of common birds, as well as more rare finds. Among the highlights which have been listed by participants over the years, are the ruby-crowned kinglet, scarlet tanager, little gull, fork-tailed flycatcher, upland sandpiper, northern harrier, piping plover, white-winged scoter, spotted sandpiper, yellow-billed cuckoo, red-shouldered hawk and bobolink. They have also spotted an abundance of warblers, such as the Kirtland’s, Cape May, golden-winged, Kentucky and black-throated blue warblers.
In addition to the point, there are multiple other birding hot spots to explore in Iosco County. This is why the Tawas Point Migration Days volunteers will also have information available during the event for those who want to check out the birding possibilities at other sites in East Tawas, as well as in such communities as Hale, Oscoda and Tawas City. This includes the Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area, Iargo Springs, Lumberman’s Monument and the River Road National Scenic Byway.
As for the events at Tawas Point State Park, a bird sighting list will also be on display near the lighthouse trailhead this Friday and Saturday, for participants to track and share the species that they spot. A shorebird identification station will be set up on the south shore of the point, as well.
According to organizers, AVA members and friends will be at three different areas in the park, to greet event goers and answer questions about bird sightings. There will also be a welcome tent staffed by the volunteers, where visitors can receive local lodging, shopping and restaurant information, plus maps of the popular birding spots and trails in the county.
As noted on the nonprofit organization’s Facebook page, attendees will want to watch for AVA volunteers and friends of AVA, who will be wearing blue vests. Some may help with bird identification; commonly used phone apps, such as E-bird and Merlin; or even photography assistance, per their level of expertise.
Representatives add that people from all over the world come to Tawas Point to bird this location – some of whom have routinely found more than 60 species in a single day.
The event is open to those of all ages and levels of birding experience, and participants can either rely on the help of the volunteers or venture through the park on their own.
As has been the case for many past attendees, birds aren’t the only wildlife that guests may encounter during the event. They have also seen deer, fox kits, porcupines, squirrels, chipmunks, turtles, a variety of amphibians and several other critters.
More information on Tawas Point Migration Days is available by visiting the AVA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ausablevalleyaudubon/, calling Bill Roth at 989-387-5980 or contacting Amy Kohlhepp at 517-489-7879. Additional details about AVA, which is a chapter of Michigan Audubon, can also be found on the organization’s website, at ausablevalleyaudubon.org.
As recently reported, a guided birding walk led by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger will also go on at Tuttle Marsh in Oscoda this Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Registration began on May 5 and the event is limited to 20 people but, if spots are still available, those who are interested have until this Friday to sign up.
Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars and they can register by calling 989-362-8961, at which point the meeting location will be provided.
Organizers say that an additional walk may be offered, as well, if demand warrants.