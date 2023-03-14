TAWAS CITY – Provided that one stipulation is met, Tawas City officials have agreed to sell a piece of property for $1, in exchange for a utility easement.

It was during the March 6 council meeting when, among other business, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that money has been budgeted this fiscal year to complete survey work and have the city attorney draft an agreement for a utility easement across privately-owned property at the dead end of Margo Street.

