TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Superintendent John Klinger reported to trustees on the district’s preliminary headcount at the regular meeting of the TAS Board of Education held on Nov. 8.
Klinger, who attended the meeting remotely, informed the board that the result of the Fall Count Day which took place on Oct. 6, was “very close to what it was last year at this time.” The total student headcount this year was 1,166, compared to the fall 2020 headcount of 1,165.
Klinger noted that since funding is determined by full-time equivalent (FTE) rather than actual headcount, he anticipated that the district’s FTE would be 5 to 7 lower due to shared or part-time students. He also commented that this year’s fall headcount represented an increase of 27 students from last February’s tally.
Tawas Area High School’s headcount this year totaled 384 students, down seven from last fall, while Tawas Area Middle School showed an increase of eight students from one year ago to 351. Headcount at Clara Bolen Elementary School was at 431 students, which was the same number as last year.
At the same meeting, the board voted 5-0 (Vice President Julie Ulman and Trustee Michael Butzin were not in attendance at this meeting) to allow Klinger to seek project bids and updated quotes for projects to be paid from the District’s sinking fund. Recommended by the board’s sinking fund committee, projects for bid include a new sign for the middle school/high school building and an FOB upgrade for both buildings. Updated quotes will be requested for ceiling tile replacement in the middle/high school building, door and frame replacements in the middle/high school building, and a contract with an engineer to review the locker rooms in the alumni gym.
Also by a 5-0 vote, the board consented to the purchase of a Kids Read Now (KRN) summer reading program by Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Sarah Danek. According to Danek, the program was offered last summer to approximately 40 students at each grade level who showed signs of reading deficiency, and she plans to make the program available to all Clara Bolen students this summer.
Danek said that the cost of the program, just under $20,000, would be fully funded by a Section 35A grant which she recently wrote and received, and “specifically focuses on reading gaps and deficiencies.” She added that KRN is “proven to effectively reduce the summer reading slide and start students on a journey to better grades and a lifelong love of reading.”
In other matters before the board:
• The board received a letter of resignation from middle school teacher Ryan Fritz, effective November 28. Fritz said he has accepted a teaching job at Grand Ledge High School;.
• Cook’s helper Derek Hopkins submitted his resignation, citing medical reasons.
• Middle School Educational Assistant Jennifer Dzirus has also resigned. Klinger noted that she has taken on a new job while pursuing a Master’s Degree in Education.
• At the recommendation of Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur, the board unanimously approved hiring Reuben Edwards to coach eighth grade boys’ basketball. Mejeur based his recommendation on Edwards’ “many years of experience with different age groups” coaching basketball.
• Dina Mousseau was hired to fill a three-hour cook’s helper position.
• A first reading of new and revised board bylaws and policies was presented to the Board by its policy committee.