ALABASTER Twp. – Huron Pines is inviting the public to walk the rustic trails of the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve in Alabaster Township where, led by foresters and ecologists, they will learn about the connection between forest health and bird habitat.
Joyanne Mittig from American Bird Conservancy, along with Huron Pines’ Conservation Stewardship Director Steve Woods, will guide visitors through the woodland while discussing such topics as threats to forest health and managing a forest for bird habitat.
The hope is that attendees will also hear and see migrating birds along the shoreline preserve during this event, which is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will go on from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and guests are to meet at 868 Alabaster Rd. in Tawas City.
Participation is limited so, to reserve a spot, it is recommended that those interested in joining RSVP ahead of time. This can be done by visiting huronpines.org/events and clicking on “Migratory Birds and Forest Health at Lake Huron Coastal Preserve,” which contains a link to sign up.
Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather, with bug spray and binoculars also among the suggested items to pack. Water will be provided on site, so guests are asked to bring a refillable water bottle, as well.
According to those from the nonprofit 501©(3) Huron Pines organization, which is based in Gaylord, this event is supported in part by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant program and the Consumers Energy Foundation. It is part of the Protect Wild Places event series, established to empower Michigan communities to support the land and water to restore 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat and recreational land, as well as 150 miles of waterways and Great Lakes shoreline.
Further questions about the upcoming activity at the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve, as well as inquiries regarding other Huron Pines events, may be e-mailed to info@huronpines.org.