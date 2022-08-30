ALABASTER Twp. – Huron Pines is inviting the public to walk the rustic trails of the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve in Alabaster Township where, led by foresters and ecologists, they will learn about the connection between forest health and bird habitat.

Joyanne Mittig from American Bird Conservancy, along with Huron Pines’ Conservation Stewardship Director Steve Woods, will guide visitors through the woodland while discussing such topics as threats to forest health and managing a forest for bird habitat.

