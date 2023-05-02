EAST TAWAS – On April 27, the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) Board met for a public hearing to receive feedback from the community on the board’s intent to submit an application to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to receive funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.

The SRF loan is a low-interest loan financing program that assists qualified municipalities with the construction of needed water pollution control facilities. If received, the loan would allow the TUA to implement various improvements and updates to the wastewater treatment facility.

Tags