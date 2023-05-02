EAST TAWAS – On April 27, the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) Board met for a public hearing to receive feedback from the community on the board’s intent to submit an application to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to receive funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.
The SRF loan is a low-interest loan financing program that assists qualified municipalities with the construction of needed water pollution control facilities. If received, the loan would allow the TUA to implement various improvements and updates to the wastewater treatment facility.
Although some items are subject to removal or replacement based on the facility’s needs moving forward, the scope of the project is as follows:
- Remove and replace concrete cat walks with new steel grated cat walks with I-Beams.
- Replace complete drive unit; customer to supply.
- Replace all pillow block bearings on rotors (8 total).
- Replace and re-anchor skimmer arm; customer to supply skimmer arm.
- Replace squeegee underneath rake arm.
- Replace clamps and seals on manifold.
- De-watering of tank/clarifier.
- Interior walls of tank to be surface prepped.
- Resurface deteriorated concrete sections on walls with hydraulic re-surfacer.
- Coat interior walls with epoxy immersion-grade coating.
The board opened the public hearing; however, no comments were made. “Sounds like a normal public hearing, there’s no comments,” TUA Board Member Dave Leslie said.
Subsequently, the board closed the public hearing and initiated a special meeting in order to vote on the submission of the SRF application. After some brief discussion, Leslie asked members of the board for feedback. Tawas City’s TUA representatives, Mike Russo and Dave Lesinski, affirmed that they had no questions about the project plans and documents.
East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer raised two administrative concerns regarding the wording and date of the plan’s amendment, as well as asking for clarification on Residential Equivalent Unit costs moving forward.
C2AE Project Manager Michael Faeth addressed Barringer’s questions and provided the following disclosure: “All these calculations are done with the assumption that you will not receive any principal forgiveness or any grant assistance on the project. That’s the way that the state requires it to be done.”
Faeth did add, however, that if the board does indeed receive the funding, there is a good chance of receiving such assistance but no guarantee.
“We’ll change the date and remove the draft stamp. On the last page I’ll add a paragraph that states it was reviewed and approved by the board at this meeting tonight,” Faeth stated.
Leslie called for a motion “to accept the plan and adoption of its resolution, as amended, for the wastewater treatment facility improvements.” Russo made a motion to accept and was seconded by Barringer. The board was unanimous and the motion passed.
With the SRF application resolved, the board moved to hear updates on previously discussed components at the wastewater treatment facility.
At the last TUA meeting, Inframark representative Eric Stein notified the board that they were looking at replacing the facility’s bubbler system with a pressure inducer with a flow backup, after receiving a quote from Team UIS. Policy dictates that expenditures at the facility over $5,000 are required to be approved by the TUA and, in optimal situations, three quotes are provided.
Stein informed the board that one of the contractors that had been enlisted to provide a quote for the switch had instead suggested a sonar system and the other contractor had yet to send someone out to provide a quote.
“It is Inframark’s opinion that we still want to go with a transducer with a flow backup. As of right now, we still only have the one quote from UIS for $7,025,” Stein stated.
Barringer stated that in lieu of three quotes, the decision came down to board discretion.
He said that as a critical item at the facility, the bubbler system had needed to be replaced for some time.
Leslie asked if there was a motion to move forward and have the work done by Team UIS. Lesinski made the motion, which was seconded by Russo, and the board voted unanimously to approve the work to be completed.
The second update from Inframark concerned a replacement for a faulty actuator and valve. It was confirmed that the expenses would be below the $5,000 spending threshold. The board gave their blessing and thanked Stein for the update.
Leslie also informed the board that Inframark and the Department of Public Works had recently replaced the pillow bearing for one of the wastewater treatment facility’s ditches.
In closing comments, Faeth stated that EGLE is projected to reveal their intended use plan by the end of August or beginning of September. That list will let the TUA Board know if they made the cut for the SRF loan.