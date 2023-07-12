PACE CAR

PACE CAR – Dave and Kathy Clark of Lewiston brought their Pontiac Trans Am to the 2022 Tawas Bay Summerfest Car Show. It is the official Daytona 500 Pace Car for the race held Feb. 20, 1994.

 Photo by John Morris

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Summerfest makes its Sweet 16 return to the Tawases Friday through Sunday.

The 16th annual festival this year features bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, beach and street dances, a 5K run, car cruise, a car, truck and cycle show and a Dawn Patrol Fly-In.

