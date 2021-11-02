TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City is offering a no-cost, low dose CT screening of the lungs on Monday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration is encouraged. Call 989-493-9610 to register or if you have questions. Walk-ins are accepted.
According to officials at Ascension, lung cancer is a deadly disease and protecting your lungs is one of the best ways to stay healthy and reduce your risk of lung cancer.
According to the American Lung Association, the risk factors for lung cancer and how to take action include:
• Cigarette smoke is the No. 1 risk factor. Take action: Don’t start smoking, quit smoking if you already smoke, and avoid second-hand smoke.
• Breathing in dangerous chemicals can cause lung cancer. Take action: Test your home for radon; if you’re exposed to industrial compounds like dust and fumes on the job, ask your health and safety advisor how you’re being protected.
• The more chemicals you breathe in, the higher your lung cancer risk. Take action: Help fight pollution – work with others in your community to clean up the air you and your family breathe
For those at a high risk of lung cancer, low dose computerized tomography scan (known as CT) of the chest is one the simplest screening exams a person can have. It’s quick and easy, completely painless and results in a minimal amount of radiation exposure. The entire process takes a matter of minutes.
Individuals eligible for the CT lung screenings must meet the following criteria:
• Be between the ages of 55 - 77 years old.
• Currently a smoker or have quit within the past 15 years.
• Have, at minimum, a 30+ pack year smoking history (i.e. 1 pack a day for 30 years, 2 packs per day for 15 years, etc.).