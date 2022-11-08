EAST TAWAS – Veterans Day 2022 is fast approaching. As part of this special opportunity we have, to give some extra recognition to those who have served our country in the military, a number of events will take place in Iosco County on Friday, Nov. 11.

Starting things out in Tawas City, will be the 26th annual Veterans Day Assembly, put on by Tawas Area Schools (TAS). It will be hosted in the gymnasium of the high school building, at 255 W. M-55.

