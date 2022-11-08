EAST TAWAS – Veterans Day 2022 is fast approaching. As part of this special opportunity we have, to give some extra recognition to those who have served our country in the military, a number of events will take place in Iosco County on Friday, Nov. 11.
Starting things out in Tawas City, will be the 26th annual Veterans Day Assembly, put on by Tawas Area Schools (TAS). It will be hosted in the gymnasium of the high school building, at 255 W. M-55.
Middle school teacher Cathie Gronda notes that for the public, the event will begin at 9:45 a.m. Prior to this, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., veterans are welcome to enjoy a social hour with coffee and donuts, where they can get together and visit with students and staff, as well as fellow veterans.
Expected to last just under an hour, Gronda says that the assembly will include participation from the Tawas Area Veterans Honor Guard, who will conduct such traditions as both the Posting and Retiring of the Colors; student speakers; and performances by TAS band and choir members.
Also taking place in the community this Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is the Annual Veterans Day Dinner that will be prepared and served by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Veterans from all branches of military service are welcome and encouraged to attend the meal, which will include ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls and dessert.
The dinner is being hosted in Tawas Area Elks Lodge No. 2525, located at 1002 Monument Rd. in Tawas City.
Among the Veterans Day events that will get underway this Friday in Oscoda Township, beginning at 11 a.m., is the ceremony that will be held in Oscoda American Legion Post 274.
Located at 849 S. State St., Legion Commander Dave Lyons says that the ceremony will include such observances as the Posting and Retiring of the Colors by local Honor Guard representatives, as well as remarks from speakers about the importance of the occasion.
The event is open to the public, and will conclude with a luncheon.
Commending the spirit of those in the community, Lyons – who lived in a number of places before moving to the area in 2008 – said that he’s never seen so many patriotic residents as there are in Northern Michigan.
He added that people look forward to the customary and time-honored practices which are carried out during such Veterans Day programs.
Another ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, will be hosted by representatives of the McGillivray-Webster-Spencer Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3735.
It will take place in the Post hall at 240 Chrysler Rd. in Oscoda, and a light lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony.
Open to the public, VFW Commander James Miller is encouraging everyone to consider attending, to help those at the Post honor our veterans.
A veteran’s plaque unveiling, in honor of Gary Vick and Tom Thompson, is also slated for Nov. 11. It will be held at Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, located at 4000 N. Skeel Ave.
Scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., it will feature a few words from speakers, performances of patriotic songs, a recital of “The Pledge of Allegiance” and participation by Color Guard members, as well.
Those from Northland Area Federal Credit Union (NAFCU) – which is hosting the event – add that because Kalitta Air in Oscoda employs so many veterans, NAFCU is also providing lunch for approximately 500 of their staff and veterans at their hangar that day.
(Specific to NAFCU Board members and their spouses, the plaque unveiling will be preceded by an 11:45 a.m. lunch at AuSable Inn Riverview Restaurant).
Later on this Nov. 11, Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) No. 4237 in Oscoda will put on a Veteran’s Day Dinner, from 5-7 p.m.
Free for veterans, the meal will cost $8 for non-veterans, and will be served in the F.O.E. building at 6685 N. US-23.
As those from the organization point out, we cannot thank our veterans enough for their service to our country.
Following the Friday programs, the Robert J. Parks Library will welcome those who have served to a Veteran Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Along with a veteran-themed raffle prize, treats and coffee for local veterans will be available in the venue, which is located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda. For further questions, call 989-739-9581.
Staunch supporters of service members, Hale Area Veterans representatives will also be coming together to offer a Veterans Day Ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
It will be held in American Legion Post 422, situated one block west of the traffic light in Hale, at 429 W. Main St.
The Hale Area Veterans group is comprised of those from American Legion Post 422 and its auxiliary, VFW Post 7435 and its auxiliary and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 882 and its associates.
According to American Legion Auxiliary Secretary and Chaplain Marlene Polishak, members from each of these organizations will be giving special speeches at the ceremony, to honor all veterans, after which a lunch will be served at the Legion to everyone present.
VVA President Terry Frank adds that the program will also include a Posting of the Colors, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a closing prayer/remarks and more.
As with the past Veterans Day ceremonies in Hale, all are welcome and encouraged to attend the event, as a way of recognizing those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
To acknowledge those who can’t make it out in person, Polishak said that the Legion and auxiliary members will be heading to assisted living facilities in Hale, the Tawas area and Whittemore. They will present the veterans who reside there with special hats and cards from Hale Area Schools (HAS) children, to honor them on this important day and thank them for their service.
Also known for their consistent shows of appreciation to military veterans, are staff and students from the HAS district.
Their annual Veterans Day program has been set for 1 p.m. this Friday, and will go on in the gymnasium of the school, located at 311 N. Washington St. (M-65).
Among other items on the agenda for the 2022 event, staff have shared that there will be Flag Folding Ceremony, carried out by local Boy Scouts and a veteran; a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by HAS band members; a Veterans Day student reading; a song from HAS third and fourth graders; and a special guest speaker who is also a veteran.
Refreshments will be served in the cafeteria following the event and, for more information, staff in the main office can be reached at 989-728-3551.
For area veterans who may be in need of a helping hand, details regarding various assistance programs are available by contacting Iosco County Veterans Services Officer Ron Whitney, at either rwhitney@ioscocounty.org, or by dialing 989-362-6571.
The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce further advises that the Food Pantry for the Veteran’s Assistance Program is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.