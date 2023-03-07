EAST TAWAS -The Tawas Utility Authority’s (TUA) special meeting on Thursday yielded noteworthy results as board representatives from East Tawas and Tawas City disputed the former city’s recent submission of a re-organization proposal to Tawas City.

The Organizational Transformation Plan (OTP) was created by East Tawas to address issues the board has with the current structure of the organization. The OTP cites a lack of communication between the TUA board and the operations at the wastewater treatment facility.

