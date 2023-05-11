WORK UNDERWAY

WORK UNDERWAY – Floatation Docking has begun work on installing new docks at the Tawas Bay Marina.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – The docks down at the Tawas Bay Marina (TBM) will soon be replaced.

Local contractor John Henry removed the 30-year-old docks in early April; now, Cedarville-based contractor Floatation Docking has begun work on installing the new docks. Floatation Docking started the work on April 24 and Harbormaster Herb Lorentz says that the work is currently ahead of schedule and the marina may even be able to open early, before its scheduled opening day on July 1.

Tags