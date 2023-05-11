TAWAS CITY – The docks down at the Tawas Bay Marina (TBM) will soon be replaced.
Local contractor John Henry removed the 30-year-old docks in early April; now, Cedarville-based contractor Floatation Docking has begun work on installing the new docks. Floatation Docking started the work on April 24 and Harbormaster Herb Lorentz says that the work is currently ahead of schedule and the marina may even be able to open early, before its scheduled opening day on July 1.
According to Lorentz, the total cost of the project is roughly $1 million dollars.
The project is being completed through a loan taken out by the marina, which Lorentz says will be covered by membership dues.
The marina has about 129 docks and about 125 owners, whom Lorentz says are excited to see the result of the finished project.
“Right now, the way I look at it, when this project is complete, we’re going to be the premier marina on the Michigan side of Lake Huron,” he says.
TBM board member and volunteer Wayne Dawson says that he and his wife have been owners at the marina since 1997 and he has seen many changes throughout the years, but none as significant and transformative as the project currently taking place.
According to Lorentz, this is the most money that has been spent on improving the marina since its opening.
“We’ve dumped a lot of money into this community,” Dawson says. “The membership, when they’re here in the summertime – we contribute immensely to the economy of this area.”
With the marina opening back up in the coming months with a fresh set of docks, marina leadership is excited to continue their efforts to “bring people together and create a sense of community.” Dock box parties, live music, beach volleyball and a bevy of other events and activities are planned to take place this summer, which will attract outsiders to the community and bring everyone together for fun in the sun.