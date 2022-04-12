EAST TAWAS – Say goodbye to cards and boards, say hello to digital tracking and GPS. The Iosco Transit Corporation (ITC) are launching headlong into the 21st century with a new update to their dispatch system.
Partnering with Ecolane, a transit software service company, the ITC plans on introducing automation into their route planning and scheduling to better serve Iosco residents who need a lift from their signature blue buses.
“Ecolane is the industry-leading provider of intelligent web-based transit scheduling software,” says the mission statement on their website.
Pauline Ferns, general manager of the Transit Corporation said the upgrade to their dispatch system is a needed change that has been a long time coming.
“We’re really excited to get this working and in effect so our passengers will get a better and more accurate service,” she said.
As of now, the ITC uses an old card-based system where they write down a name and address and hand-sort pickup requests as they come in. There’s no technology involved other than a telephone. Everything is planned and sorted via paper.
This is the system still in place and Ferns said the digital system is still months out before changes even begin to start.
This new proposed system with Ecolane is what Ferns calls a service, as it’s not just software, but consultation, programming and troubleshooting provided by Ecolane for a monthly fee.
Ferns said they have looked at multiple transit dispatch services, but as of now she said they are leaning toward Ecolane to fulfill their dispatching needs.
She said the new system will bring many benefits to their transit system.
“It will have our map of Iosco County in it,” she said.
“There, a dispatcher will look at screen, see on the map where buses are at, and where their next pickup is. We’ll be able to more accurately give passengers a time for pickup, and it will help us do a great deal with giving a report at the end of the month. MDOT requires us to make a monthly report, so a lot of reporting we do included the amount of fuel we use, how many miles a bus goes, and hours for drivers. A system like that makes it a lot easier to do that, so we’ll use what we got with the least amount of cost.”
Ecolane’s software also has the ability to plan routes in advance, providing greater flexibility for dispatchers and drivers to plan an optimal route. Last minute calls can now get picked up.
Ferns described the new system as a network. Every bus will come equipped with a tablet displaying their route, which will update drivers in real time. This will make detours and new pickups possible without having to spend extra effort sorting cards and chattering over radio.
Ferns said it will greatly cut down wait times for passengers.
“For the drivers it’s going to be a learning curve, but I think they will like it better. This way, they’ll see the whole picture. They’ll see several pickups on their tablet and know where they’ll need to go next.”
Depending on the budget and staff, the new system could also possibly host an app for Android and iOS. Users could request a pickup on their phone and be given updates on bus locations with estimated arrival times.
That app depends on whether there really is a need. Ferns said users of the transit are generally seniors, people with disabilities and people who are very poor. Some may not know how to use a cell phone and others may not even own one.
Currently, the ITC has seven buses traveling over the county, traveling routes from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Prices start as low as $2 per senior or $2.25 per passenger and increases at 25 cents per zone change.
Those looking for a lift from the ITA can call dispatch at 989-362-8108.