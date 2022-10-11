OSCODA – New details associated with the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), as well as other Oscoda area sites, were provided by Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) representatives. The following is the first of a two-part story on the updates, which were shared via webinar on Sept. 20. Next week’s publication will dive into the more technical side of things, recapping the updated water quality values for the PFAS analytes, PFOA and PFOS.
Prior to the discovery of PFAS at the former base, the U.S. Air Force (AF) had already been performing cleanup measures to rectify the contamination from such volatile organic compounds as TCE and PCE. Much of this stemmed from the fuels and solvents that were left over from AF operations, following its 70-year presence in Oscoda.
It’s now been more than 12 years since the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) – known then as the DEQ – first became aware of PFAS concentrations in groundwater (GW) at WAFB.
Given the harmful health effects that PFAS can cause in both humans and wildlife, these chemicals have been of particular concern to those in the community and, for more than a decade, have been at the forefront of their push for remediation efforts.
EGLE was initially alerted to the GW situation, upon collecting samples from WAFB’s former fire training area, where aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) containing PFAS was utilized. Since then, EGLE has continued sampling GW, biota, surface water (SW), soil and more, both on-site and beyond the borders of WAFB.
Most recently, during the MPART meeting, the latest results of EGLE’s ongoing GW monitoring well (MW) investigation were provided by Lynn Gosson, of the department’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division.
There are five investigation areas throughout Oscoda and AuSable townships that EGLE has been looking into, and Gosson’s presentation centered on the results from the sampling event which was conducted in July.
For the Colbath Road area, located on the northwest end of Van Etten Lake (VEL), two wells were sampled. One result – of PFOS at 42.7 parts per trillion (ppt) – exceeded Michigan Part 201 criteria, commonly referred to as EGLE’s drinking water (DW) cleanup criteria.
As reported after the last sampling summary, when these wells were checked in January, there was also one exceedance of PFOS, at 59.2 ppt.
According to Gosson, PFAS in the Colbath Road area is believed to be associated with a historic fire that was put out using AFFF, and she noted that Oscoda Township is working to extend municipal water service to this location.
Results for the one well that was sampled at the east end of Cedar Lake this July, she continued, were below DW cleanup criteria for PFAS.
As previously noted, this MW was below criteria when it was examined this January, as well. That was also the case in January, April, July and October 2021, in what was the second year of this quarterly GW sampling.
Gosson then detailed the July 2022 results for eight MWs sampled in the Loud Drive area, around the southeastern portion of VEL. Two had detections of PFAS above DW cleanup criteria, one with a PFOA exceedance of 13.8 ppt, and the other with both PFOA at 23 ppt and PFHxS at 67 ppt.
“The source of PFAS in this area is currently unknown, and the expansion of municipal water service is ongoing,” she said.
As for the three MWs sampled near the Oscoda Area Schools complex/River Road, she advised that all were above DW criteria in July. The specific exceedances were for one well with PFOA, 11.2 ppt; PFOS, 18.4 ppt; and PFBS, 457 ppt; another with PFOA at 20.6 ppt and PFOS at 18.1 ppt; and a third with a PFOS result of 43.3 ppt, as well as PFBS of 903 ppt.
Gosson said that the contamination source here is believed to be associated with a historic fire at the school storage building that was fought with AFFF. The complex is currently on municipal water and the township is working to extend same to the residential neighborhood across the street, north of the school.
The latest sampling of the MWs in AuSable Township, near Mill Street and Sunset Road, showed numbers below DW cleanup criteria – like in January 2022, as well as in July and October 2021.
Investigation in the Smith Street area of AuSable Township this summer, entailed eight MWs and one SW sample, taken near the mouth of the AuSable River.
While there were no exceedances detected in the SW, Gosson said that seven of the MWs were above DW cleanup criteria for PFAS, and that the source of contamination is unknown.
Based on the corresponding graphic she shared during her presentation, this consisted mainly of PFOA exceedances across the four different July sampling dates, the greatest being a concentration of 26.6 ppt. There were also multiple instances of high PFOS levels, with one sample topping out at 52.1 ppt. These were the only two PFAS analytes that were reported as having exceeded the criteria.
“Municipal water is currently available in this area, but there are still a few homes with private wells that have been identified,” Gosson explained. “We have sampled the private wells, and they were below criteria.”
Further, she said that additional investigation is tentatively planned for this area next year, to help determine the source and better define the extent of contamination to the south and west.
This June, she continued, EGLE investigated the site of the former McDonald’s general store on F-41, where a fire took place that was extinguished with AFFF foam in 1992.
Gosson first showed a slide depicting the soil sampling that was conducted in the area of the fire, as well as the adjoining properties in which the AFFF foam is thought to have traveled. This investigation expanded on work that was carried out at the site in 2018.
According to the slide, all 11 of the soil borings in and around the property of the former store had at least one detection of PFOS above Michigan Part 201 criteria, the highest being 530 parts per billion.
As for the MWs which were installed during the June investigation, Gosson shared an image representing the first round of samples collected. “Currently, quarterly sampling is planned for at least one year with these wells,” she said.
Each of the 10 MWs showed exceedances of at least one PFAS analyte, with the greatest detection of PFOS being 24,000 ppt; PFOA, 270 ppt; PFHxS, 2,500 ppt; and PFNA, 81 ppt.
Gosson said that in addition to the soil and MWs, EGLE also collected SW samples from five locations in Hill Creek, south of the site, as well as from a small pond north of the former store, on the same property that McDonald’s was located.
“As you can see, three of the samples downstream have some detection limits that were above criteria,” she told meeting goers.
Of the six total SW sampling locales, the three that went above the limit were each due to the PFOS concentrations, the highest of which was 20 ppt.
Gosson also shared a slide depicting sediment results taken from Hill Creek during the June sampling, and she said that all of the figures from her presentation, along with other investigation reports and data for the Oscoda area sites, would be available on the MPART web page in the near future. This can be accessed at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse.
Anyone with questions, concerns or who may need help finding some of the information, can also reach out to Gosson at gossonl1@michigan.gov.
Another speaker to share a sampling summary during the MPART webinar, was Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Toxicologist Puneet Vij.
He first reminded participants of some of the adverse health effects which have been established in epidemiological and laboratory animal model studies, for the chemicals PFOS and PFOA.
As reported, most of what is known about the toxicity of PFAS comes from studies of these two specific compounds. Among the negative health effects in humans, associated with higher PFAS exposure from these studies, are reduced fertility, increased chance of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, small decrease in infant birth weight, increased cholesterol levels, a greater risk of thyroid disease and liver damage, decreases in the immune system’s response to vaccines and an increased chance of cancer, especially kidney and testicular.
Vij then summarized MDHHS’s private residential well resampling effort, the third round of which is presently ongoing.
He explained that the purpose of this effort is to understand PFAS fluctuations in DW wells which, along with the source area characterization/extent of the plume contamination, will help support the department’s final public health determination.
For round three, Vij said that samples have been collected from 225 homes so far, and that the results are in for 70 of these. There were 44 wells that were non-detect for PFAS, while the other 26 results thus far showed detections.
Of the detections, Vij said that 23 are below all of the comparison values, while three of the well samples had PFAS detections exceeding the MDHHS comparison values.
The range of total PFAS from the round three resampling effort, was 2.1 ppt to 143.9 ppt.
For those seeking more information about PFAS, Vij listed such resources as the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry website, at https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/, and the Eat Safe Fish guidelines page, at www.michigan.gov/EatSafeFish.
Further questions can also be directed to Vij, by sending an e-mail to vijp@michigan.gov.