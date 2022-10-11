PFOS PERSISTENCE

PFOS PERSISTENCE – Soil, monitoring well (MW) and sediment samples have all been collected and examined for PFAS from the former McDonald’s general store property on F-41 in Oscoda. Surrounding sites were sampled, as well, by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the results were shared during a recent webinar. The former McDonald’s property had elevated detections of several PFAS analytes, the most persistent being PFOS. According to the information on this graphic, one of the MWs from this area showed PFOS at 24,000 parts per trillion.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

OSCODA – New details associated with the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), as well as other Oscoda area sites, were provided by Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) representatives. The following is the first of a two-part story on the updates, which were shared via webinar on Sept. 20. Next week’s publication will dive into the more technical side of things, recapping the updated water quality values for the PFAS analytes, PFOA and PFOS.

Prior to the discovery of PFAS at the former base, the U.S. Air Force (AF) had already been performing cleanup measures to rectify the contamination from such volatile organic compounds as TCE and PCE. Much of this stemmed from the fuels and solvents that were left over from AF operations, following its 70-year presence in Oscoda.

