VALEDICTORIAN – 2023 TAHS valedictorian Brian MacEwen shares his memories and plans with the Tawas Area School Board at its meeting on March 13.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – At an annual event which Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education President Shannon Klenow referred to as her “favorite meeting of the year,” the top 10 students by Grade Point Average (GPA) in this year’s graduating class from Tawas Area High School (TAHS) were presented to the Board.

TAHS Principal Sarah Danek introduced the Class of 2023 academic achievers, who then shared their fondest memories, favorite classes, and plans for the future to the panel with their proud parents and families in the gallery.

