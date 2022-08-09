IOSCO COUNTY — Iosco County voters elected to approve all township and city millages that were on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot, according to Iosco County Clerk’s office election returns.
The millages were for a variety of things, from mosquito mitigation to road construction.
In Baldwin Township, voters approved the township’s road millage renewal with 337 “yes” votes and 162 “no” votes. The millage will increase the township’s road millage from 0.4892 mill to 1.0 mill for five years, from 2022-26, and generate a estimated $126,263 the first year. The millage is for road construction and maintenance.
The voters of Burleigh Township voted to approve the levy of an additional 0.5 mill for the purpose of fire protection for a period of four years, from 2022-25, to generate $13,197 the first year of the millage.
The Burleigh Township Fire Protection Millage passed with 112 “yes” votes and 28 “no” votes.
Plainfield Township voters voted to approve two millages for their township, a medical first responders millage as well as a fire millage renewal. The first responders millage was passed with 816 “yes” votes and 226 “no” votes. The fire millage for the township was passed with 811 “yes” votes and 205 “no” votes.
Tawas Township voters passed two millage renewals in their township for fire protection and road maintenance. The fire millage passed with 298 “yes” votes and 156 “no” votes. The road millage renewal passed with 274 “yes” votes and 171 “no” votes.
The fire protection millage is for four years, from 2022-25 and levies 1.5 mill, generating $87,792 the first year. The road millage levies 1 mill for the next four years, 2022-25 with the amount of $58,528.57 being generated the first year of the millage.
As with other township’s in the county, Reno Township — and the City of Whittemore — both passed fire protection millages for their respective governmental units. In Reno Township the millage passed with 108 “yes” votes and 21 “no” votes. The Reno millage levied .5 mill for the purpose of fire protection for a period of four years, from and through 2022-25, which will raise $16,322 in the first year.
In Whittemore the fire millage passed with 47 “yes” votes and 16 “no” votes. Like Reno’s millage, theirs was .5 mill for the period of four years, from 2022-25, and will generate $13,197 the first year.
East Tawas residents voted to renew their mosquito control millage by 667 “yes” votes and 115 “no” votes. The renewal of the annual tax levy is for five years, from 2023-27 and is for the sole purpose of providing mosquito control and suppression in East Tawas. It consists of a previously authorized millage of 0.4092 mill (as reduced by Headlee Amendment reductions), which expires following the 2022 tax levy. The renewed millage is expected to generate $35,500 for the first year of the levy.
Finally, the Hale Area Schools Operating Millage was approved by voters in a variety of precincts in Iosco County, and two in Ogemaw County. Total votes for the measure were 835 “yes” votes for the operating millage and 455 “no” votes. Ogemaw County precincts that were involved in the vote — because Hale Area Schools’ district extends into those areas — included Hill and Logan townships.
In Iosco County, there are five precincts that voted in the measure, including precincts in Plainfield and Oscoda Townships, as well as Reno Township.
The millage approval gives the school district an operating millage of 17.9478 mills for 10 years from 2023-32, in addition a .5 mill increase for 11 years, from 2023-33. The .5 increase is to “restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction” so that the district can capture a full 18 mills allowed by law. If that is levied the revenues would be $3.7 million in 2024.
A full breakdown of election results by township/city can be found by visiting electionreporting.com and selecting “Iosco County” from the left side menu.