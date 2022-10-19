GRAVE MARKERS

GRAVE MARKERS — Iosco County Veterans Affairs Officer Ron Whitney displays a cache of new American flags and brass flag holders he purchased through a grant to mark the graves of veterans who have been laid to rest in Iosco County.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

TAWAS CITY — Recognizing the final resting place of a veteran is extremely important to the community, families of the deceased, as well as area veterans organizations.

With the help of a state grant, that might be a little easier for Iosco County organizations, according to Iosco County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Ron Whitney.

