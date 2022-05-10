EAST TAWAS – Law enforcement officials from Michigan State Police and other local enforcement agencies will make a presentation on illicit drug trends in Iosco County.
The presentations will be held Wednesday, May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Tawas Knights of Columbus Hall, 821 Newman St., East Tawas.
Medical professionals from Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium will also lead a discussion on the short- and long-term effects of illicit drug use, what addiction looks like and how to navigate the complexities of treating.
In addition, “a voice of hope and lived experience” will discuss the journey to recovery and how it is possible.
According to the Iosco Substance Free Coalition, Iosco County 911 reports 67 drug overdoses and 13 deaths in 2021.
The event is free, however, a quick pre sign up would be appreciated, at https://forms.office.com/r/FbxXfFYLHp or call 989-203-1488.