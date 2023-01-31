EAST TAWAS – Shannone and Chad Bondie, Oscoda residents and East Tawas business owners, have spent the last year settling in as the new owners at Sterling Properties. Now they’re looking to expand, adding Farmers Insurance to their office along Newman Street in downtown East Tawas.

“Now that we’ve settled in with Sterling Properties, we wanted to expand our business footprint and offer more opportunities to our agents,” Shannone said. “Insurance is a natural accompaniment to real estate. Farmer’s is a top-tier company with coverage you can count on.”

