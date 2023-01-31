EAST TAWAS – Shannone and Chad Bondie, Oscoda residents and East Tawas business owners, have spent the last year settling in as the new owners at Sterling Properties. Now they’re looking to expand, adding Farmers Insurance to their office along Newman Street in downtown East Tawas.
“Now that we’ve settled in with Sterling Properties, we wanted to expand our business footprint and offer more opportunities to our agents,” Shannone said. “Insurance is a natural accompaniment to real estate. Farmer’s is a top-tier company with coverage you can count on.”
The couple purchased Sterling Properties after two decades of ownership by Mark and Sue Sterling, who decided to take on a smaller role and spend more time with family. Chad was an agent at Sterling Properties for three years before the purchase at 225 Newman St. was finalized in March 2022.
Chad has more than 20 years of experience in real estate. Shannone, a former real estate agent, currently works at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce. The couple is also involved with several community programs and committees, including the Rotary Club, Light Up The Bay Fireworks Committee and Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park.
“We fell in love with East Tawas the first time we visited,” Chad said. “That journey ultimately led to purchasing Sterling Properties, which led us here. We’re excited to continue helping buyers and sellers through one of the most important transactions of their lives, and now offering insurance to protect their family’s financial future.”
The couple asserts family comes first at the new Bondie Agency of Farmers Insurance, and hopes to educate customers about policies without breaking the bank – all from the same familiar office along Newman Street.
“We look forward to bringing Farmers Insurance and its more than 90 years of putting customers first to the region,” Shannone said.