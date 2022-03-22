WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott High School’s Class of 2022 has three co-valedictorians and a salutatorians among its top 10 graduating students.
This year’s co-valedictorians are Kevin Billeter, Kylie Billeter, and Hanna Hensley and the salutatorian is Payge Zilinsky. Officials at the high school recently announced the top academic graduating seniors.
Kevin Alan Billeter has earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0. He is the son of Paul and Kirsten Billeter of Lupton.
His high school activities include Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society (NHS), and Student Council. He also participated in baseball, basketball, football and track and field.
Billieter plans to study nursing and is undecided on a college.
Kylie Ann Billeter also has earned a cumulative GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Paul and Kirsten Billeter of Lupton.
Her high school activities include Class Officer, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society North Star League Leadership Sportsmanship Summit, and Student Council. She also participated in basketball and track and field.
Billieter also plans to study nursing and is undecided on a college.
Likewise, Hanna Nicole Hensley also has earned a cumulative GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Larry Jr. and Dana Hensley of Precott.
Hensley plans to attend Kirtland Community College where she will study toward an Associate of Art and Science degree.
Payge Elyzabeth Zilinsky has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.950. She is the daughter of Kevin Zilinsky and Kelly and Justin Kramp of Whittemore.
Her high school activities include Future Farmers of America (FFA), and Students Against Drunk Driving SADD). She also participated in basketball, softball, volleyball, and the Equestrian Team.
Zilinsky plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) to study paraprofessional special education.
Skylar Kris Ann Swanson has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.942. She is the daughter of Ricky and Brandy Swanson of Prescott.
Her high school activities include Class officer, National Honor Society, Students Against Drunk Driving, and Youth Advisory Council (YAC). She also participated in basketball, track and fiueld, volleyball, and wrestling.
Swanson plans to serve in the U.S. Navy.
Trish M. Nichols has a cumulative GPA of 3.863. She is the daughter of Norman J. Jr. and Mary K. Nichols of Whittemore.
Her high school activities include Class Officer, National Honor Society, Student Council, and Students Against Drunk Driving. She also participated in basketball, cheerleading, soccer, and softball.
Nichols plans to attend Alpena Community College Oscoda Campus to study nursing.
Lucas Mark Mervyn has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.798. He is the son of Dave and Anne Mervyn of Whittemore.
His high school activities include Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, and North Star League Leadership Sportsmanship Summit. He also participated in baseball, basketball, and football.
Mervyn plans to attend Alpena Community College.
Allie Marie Schmidt has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.779. She is the daughter of Christopher Schmidt of Whittemore.
She has participated in basketball, softball, and volleyball.
Schmidt plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to study business or interior design.
Raylin Grace Ludwig has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.760. She is the daughter of Steve and Kerri Ludwig of Prescott.
Her high school activities include Class Officer, National Honor Society, Student Council, Students Against Drunk Driving, and Youth Advisory Council. She also participated in basketball, bowling, softball, and volleyball.
Ludwig plans to attend Lake Superior State University to study recreational therapy.
William E. Stothers has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.752. He is the son of Jack Stothers of Prescott and Tiffany Clayton.
His high school activities include Knowledge Bowl. He also participated in football and wrestling.
Stothers plans to study to become an electrician and is undecided on a college.