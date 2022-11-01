TAWAS CITY – The election season can be a confusing time for voters, and this year is time around is proving no different, as some voters have expressed confusion about ballot language on the upcoming Nov. 8 general election Iosco County public safety millage proposal.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski said she has been fielding calls from the public about the aforementioned millage, trying to educate voters on just what the millage will do for Iosco County.
The new millage, according to the ballot language, will be for “the purpose of providing public safety for the citizens of Iosco County through additional funding to partially cover the operational costs of the Iosco County Jail and Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office” and asks that the proposed millage of 1.3 mills or $1.30 for every $1,000 of taxable value, be levied on property owners in the county. The millage rate would be from 2023-28 and raise an estimated $1.677 million the first year.
Soboleski, and other county officials, hope the millage will help provide funding for much needed, and requested services in the county — namely the sheriff department and prosecutor’s office. By directly funding those departments with the millage (the millage funding, if approved has to only be spend on those services by law) it will free up funding to be used in other county offices.
She said the sticking point on the millage language, however, concerns language that has to be in the ballot language by law and concerns special zoned areas on the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Baldwin Township and the City of East Tawas.
The language states that “If approved and levied, in accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Tax Increment Finance Authorities of Baldwin Township and the City of East Tawas, and the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Local Development Finance Authority.”
Soboleski said that many have taken that language to mean that if passed the millage money will solely or largely go to the aforementioned local units of government. She said that is not true, though a very small percentage of the captured public safety millages would go to those communities. But what is tax increment financing?
According to the Michigan Downtown Association, the “DDA Act was enacted in 1975 and it authorized the use of tax increment finance to help correct and prevent the deterioration of downtown areas in the State of Michigan.”
Under the public act, established Tax Increment Finance Authorities (TIFAs) could capture the year-to-year growth in property values, on an annual basis, and reinvest those dollars in “public facilities,” as defined by the statute, within the TIFA district.
For example, more than a decade ago the now defunct Oscoda Township DDA used TIFA funding generated from its established district in downtown Oscoda to revitalize the look of US-23 with a streetscape project, replacing sidewalks, adding new street lighting and sprucing up downtown. Similar projects have been done in communities around Iosco County using captured TIFA funding. In the cast of Oscoda Township’s project, it took many years to generate
DDAs were created to solve an externality or “market failure” occurring in downtown areas.
Soboleski said she would like to clarify with the public that although some millage funding could be capture for TIFAs the amount is very small compared to the majority of the funds collected, and the funding is only captured on taxes paid in relatively small parcels of property.
“If your property is not in that district, your tax dollars will not go to those entities,” she said. For example, if the public safety millage were to be approved, taxpayers in Plainfield Township would pay their taxes and 100% of those taxes would go toward the public safety millage.
Even if the taxpayer lived in a municipality that did have a TIFA, such as East Tawas, there is a very good chance that they are not in the actual TIFA district. That district is comprised of mostly businesses down Newman Street, the Tawas City Park, and although there are private residences in those district, there are typically mostly businesses in TIFA districts and not private residences.
This largely because the act was created, in part, to spur the growth of downtown district and help bring in business and revitalization.
Soboleski also pointed out that the TIFA authorities can only capture taxes on the increase in taxable value of the district’s project since it was established.
“For example, if a TIFA is established in 2022 with a base taxable value of $1.5 million and in 2023 the taxable value increases to $2 million they will get to capture the taxes on the $500,000 increase only,” she said.
Also, depending on the millage, the municipality doesn’t even have to elect to capture that funding. She said that she hopes that the townships and city elect not to capture TIFA funding from the public safety millage, if it were to pass, because of the nature of the millage request.
She said she felt that it was important for voters to remember that the county did not create these districts, but the individual cities, villages and townships themselves, under state law.
Soboleski also wanted to emphasize that if the millage were to pass, and the municipalities elected to capture funding for their TIFA districts, the amount of funding is very small.
She gave the real world example of the current operating millage that helps fund Iosco County operations. That operating millage generates $4.8 million a year for county operations, and the three TIFA districts in the county capture $92,917 from those millage collections, or 1.9 percent of the taxes collected.
Of that $92,917 collected, $29,000 goes to the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, and Baldwin Township and East Tawas get $63,000 combined.
Soboleski said if she had her druthers, the language would not be in the millage, but because it impacts some Iosco County residents and every voter in the county has a chance to weight in on it, it has to be in the millage language by law. She said it was important to her, however, to let the public know the real reason and meaning behind the language, and what it means.
“The county has no control over their TIFAs,” she said. “They’re set up under state statutes. We just have to live with it. It’s not just our millage, but the districts capture funding under other millages and people get really hung up about it. But at the end of the day it’s just property within those districts, and even with the property in those tax districts, it’s not a whole lot of money.”
She urged anyone with millage questions to give her a call at 989-362-4212 or to email her at jcsoboleski@ioscocounty.org.