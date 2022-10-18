DECADES OF DEDICATION

DECADES OF DEDICATION – Iosco County EMS Lieutenant Phillip Lee is pictured here outside of the public safety building in Baldwin Township. Currently a paramedic SCT, his background also includes having worked for other EMS departments, as well as serving as a medic during his time in the U.S. Army. Most recently, upon reaching his 30-year milestone, Lee was recognized as being one of the longest-standing members of Iosco County EMS.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

BALDWIN Twp. – To say that Phillip Lee has a comprehensive knowledge of life in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) world, is an understatement.

Along with being able to rattle off the answer to any question one may have about the local history of EMS services in Iosco County, he is also an expert in the overall field, itself. Possessing a total recall-like ability, he can detail every change in protocol, credentials, equipment and more, that have occurred during his decades-long tenure in the industry.

