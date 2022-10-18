BALDWIN Twp. – To say that Phillip Lee has a comprehensive knowledge of life in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) world, is an understatement.
Along with being able to rattle off the answer to any question one may have about the local history of EMS services in Iosco County, he is also an expert in the overall field, itself. Possessing a total recall-like ability, he can detail every change in protocol, credentials, equipment and more, that have occurred during his decades-long tenure in the industry.
An Iosco County EMS lieutenant, Lee holds the title of Paramedic SCT, meaning he has undergone extensive training and is versed in Specialty Care Transport/critical care services.
He just marked his 30th anniversary with Iosco County EMS – making him one of the longest-serving members since the agency’s inception – and the time he has dedicated to the local community is in addition to his prior EMS experience in other areas.
Lee was recognized during a recent Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting, where EMS Operations Manager Ray Bruning II presented him with a plaque and 30-year service pin.
Held a short time later at the Iosco County Public Safety building in Baldwin Township, they each took part in the interview for this story, as well.
Upon starting his job with Iosco County EMS in July 1992, Lee already had close to 10 years of experience in this line of work. “I’ve been doing it since ‘83, but I was an EMT [emergency medical technician] first,” he shared.
Also a military veteran, Lee’s EMS career began while he was a medic in the United States Army. When he returned home from serving our country, he continued to serve those both in and around his community.
The Bay City native remains a resident of his hometown, but said that he doesn’t mind making the drive for his work commute. In fact, aside from the miles he logs while in action as a Paramedic SCT, traveling has long been par for the course.
Initially a volunteer in Saginaw County, Lee went on to work both part-time and full-time EMS jobs there, and in Genesee County. This was from about 1987-1992 and 1989-1994, respectively, part of which coincided with his early years at Iosco County EMS.
While working in Saginaw, he learned that there were full-time slots in Iosco County. “So I came up here, they hired me, brought me on part-time to start with, and then within a couple months I was working full-time hours because they had people that were off on disability,” he said.
His status as a full-time employee became official not long after, and this has been the case ever since.
“Full-time, plus,” Bruning II chimed in. “He’s here, more than he is home.”
Lee recalled times where he would end a long shift, go home for several hours to do laundry and so on, then come right back for another round.
Even in his downtime, he’s committed to helping others. Bruning II said that Lee had a vacation in September, but he spent those days working as part of the medical crew for a music festival. “So that was his ‘vacation!’”
As for how things have changed during his career, Lee said that when he started at Iosco County EMS, it was a basic life support (BLS) service. A few years after, it went to advanced life support (ALS). Of the period when it was strictly BLS service, “Oscoda was a part-time station, volunteer,” he noted. “Hale and Tawas were just basic cars.”
He elaborated that there was an ambulance on the west side of the county, the sheriff’s department operated an ambulance and so did Oscoda, all under volunteer standards, until the services merged to become the county EMS system.
As reported, Iosco County Director of Emergency Services Mike Eller outlined some of the differences between the two, while speaking on the need for an EMS millage at a meeting this July. He said that for the county’s EMS department to be fully-staffed, 12 paramedics and 12 EMTs are required; however, they were short seven paramedics and one EMT.
“That’s dangerously low on paramedics,” Eller said, pointing out that these individuals can offer much more life-saving measures.
He advised that EMTs are very valuable and do an outstanding job with BLS units, but the department wants more ALS units, which have at least one paramedic on board. The latter can push life-saving drugs into IVs for cardiac, drug, seizure and other issues; are able to do pain management when it comes to such problems as falls and broken bones; and can perform advanced airway management if someone is struggling to breathe or unconscious. “So we want paramedics on all our rigs.”
Bruning II has also mentioned the short staffing and how, of the 12 spots, they only have five paramedics on the road. “And Phil is the one that helps fill those other spots,” he said, adding that many of the paramedics also have second jobs or other obligations. “Phil’s here, and absolutely dedicated to the county.”
Having navigated the shift from BLS to ALS, witnessed the upgrades in equipment/vehicles, handled a vast array of emergencies and worked with a number of operations managers in the past 30 years, Lee has essentially become a living encyclopedia of all things Iosco County EMS.
While some of us can’t even recall what we had for lunch the day before, Lee can recite the names, titles and length of employment of virtually every single director, responder, operations manager and supervisor who’s worked for EMS; the order in which they were brought on; who hired who; the longest-standing staffer in each position; how the education and prerequisites have changed and become more stringent in order to be involved in this line of work; and everything in between.
Lee has also become familiar with many local residents and others in the community. As a paramedic, he is often on scenes alongside other first responders, as well, so he has gotten to know plenty of firefighters and law enforcement personnel over the years.
Lee shared that establishing a rapport and having that familiarity amongst other like-minded people in the emergency response field, is certainly a helpful dynamic while on the job.
Although he finds his career gratifying, it does come with its difficulties; among them, simply getting from one side of the county to the other. “How do you talk the county into putting a roadway between US-23 and M-55? Got a couple million dollars in your pocket?” he quipped.
But in all seriousness, “That’s the biggest challenge in this whole county,” Lee said. “You cannot get from US-23 to even Monument Road, once you go past 55 or River Road, unless you got a really good two-tracker with high wheels.
“And people don’t believe that these trucks are not four-wheel drive,” he added with a laugh.
This is a reality for EMS workers, though, and not all emergencies take place in an easily accessible site, that’s a straight shot on a smooth road. A call that Lee responded to the night before this interview, is one example. He made his way down a dead end road, where a two-track led to a home set way back in a forested area. “The bridge we crossed was built out of wood and a few prayers!”
Another challenge faced by EMS crews, is actually preventable with a little effort from homeowners, and it can also save lives.
Lee stressed the importance of having visible addresses on one’s home and mailbox, which many people are lacking. Unless a residence has something that stands out, responders could easily drive by when trying to find a place in the middle of the night, while it’s pitch black. It’s even more risky when one’s neighbors also don’t have noticeable addresses, or if it’s only on one side of a mailbox.
The county’s new 9-1-1 computer-aided dispatching system – which was summarized in a recent edition of this publication – has greatly improved the accuracy of pinpointing locations, but it does not negate the importance of having clearly marked homes.
Lee explained that this is paramount for those in critical situations, such as a stroke or heart attack, where mere seconds can truly mean the difference between life or death. “Especially cardiac arrest – seconds count; microseconds count. My having to hunt for your address is the last thing that we need to do.”
Reflective signs are ideal, and he said that these aren’t very expensive. If placing one at the edge of a driveway, it’s as simple as attaching it to a post in the ground. “That one address – you might be saving the guy down the street, or your neighbor or yourselves.”
A topic that was highlighted in this newspaper a few years ago, as well, East Tawas Fire Department Chief Bill Deckett has also tried to educate the public on this. He recommends that house numbers measure at least four inches, but warns against selecting fancy fonts that can be hard to decipher.
When mounting numbers to a home, Tawas City Fire Chief Steve Masich has also suggested that the colors contrast the background.
Case in point, Lee has encountered the exact opposite – white numbering on a white home, for instance.
Things can also change in an instant and callers sometimes give incorrect details. So responders can never fully predict what they’ll come upon at a scene, and must remain ready to switch gears at any moment.
Another factor which has made the job strenuous at times, is the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee said that the last couple years have been a wild ride and the pandemic has definitely changed how things are done in the EMS life.
Even fueling up ambulances has been tricky, especially in the earlier stages of the pandemic. He explained that many gas stations the staff would stop at upon completing a transfer, were open 24/7.
But reduced hours and closures during the height of COVID-19, Bruning II added, made it hard to gas up the trucks in the middle of the night.
Lee said that although things are slowly starting to come back to a sense of normalcy, they have to be prepared as this could always change.
Staff shortages have also been difficult, and he said that this is not an isolated situation. It is a nationwide issue and the system as a whole is in dire need. But there is a lot of training and education required to join an EMS department, which only increases as time goes on.
Lee said that some agencies mandate at least two paramedics to be in ambulance, for example, “Which they’re finding very hard to accomplish.” So, while enhancements to EMS services are clearly a benefit, it also becomes harder to find qualified candidates who are willing to put in the necessary work. No one wants to be short-staffed, but when lives are on the line, departments have to be selective with who they hire.
And Iosco County EMS has been fortunate in this area, with several such standout individuals. Lee said that a few of them have retired from here, which is a good thing, “and they’re the ones that kept this going and made it work through some pretty tough times.”
He said that although working for an EMS department won’t make someone a millionaire, it’s enriching in many other ways. A wide open job field with a lot of opportunities, many people also use the experience to broaden their career down the road. Critical care background is necessary for those who want to, say, become a flight medic. There are Iosco County EMS staff members right now, for example, who are also working toward a registered nurse certificate.
Despite any hurdles, it’s all worth it. When asked about the most rewarding part of his job, “Every time somebody says, ‘Thank you.’ That’s one of the rare things you get some days,” Lee replied. This is especially true when it comes from a person who just met the last hour of their life, yet, “somehow they got another one.”
He has no plans of slowing down anytime soon but he’s also aware of how taxing this work can be, whether carrying people down from second floors, extricating a person from a home, or any other number of situations. So, “I figure I’ll see how long I can go,” he said. “But modern technology has kept the few people of my age in the system.”
This includes equipment that can now assist with the physically draining task of performing CPR. “You can only do that for so long and then you’re just spent,” Lee described. “But when something else can take over, that helps.”
With back injuries having been the number one thing that took people out of this business, he also cited the advancements made to the cot system which is used for carrying patients, and said it’s become an irreplaceable tool.
“There’s never a dull day in this job,” Lee continued. The same can be said for police and firefighters, he added, “Because you cannot walk into the same thing twice.”
He said that people can read all the books there are on being a first responder, but there’s no way to encompass everything that they will see and do, the ways in which they’ll do it and the changes that will take place along the way.
But those like Lee know how to adapt to the adjustments as they come, even in times of challenges and having do to more with less.
Of Lee, “We are proud and honored to have him as a member of our team,” reads a recent social media post from the department. “Phil came to Iosco County EMS in July of 1992 when it was in its early stages of becoming an ALS level service and has worked in many roles moving this agency forward since joining the department. Congratulations Phil and thank you for your continued service and dedication to our community.”