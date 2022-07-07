HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For a Tawas Area Middle School eighth grader, his dream of flying are just taking off.
Local teen Benjamin (Ben) Harrison, son of Dr. Jason and Brittany Harrison recently completed Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., this summer. The weeklong program is designed for students interested in military aviation and the mechanics of flight and teaches them through hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.
This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, Ben and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, Ben and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.
“We did these simulations, such as a jet, so we got to fly those around every day,” Brady said. “It had a lot of buttons, so it felt really realistic. That was probably one of the highlights of it.”
Ben wanted to try the aviation camp after doing a space camp the previous summer at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Students ventured out into wooded areas on what they called “patrols” — missions where they all had specific objectives and jobs they had to accomplish. Ben said one of the objectives was to find a lost pilot, so the campers were given papers with several tasks to complete — almost like a scavenger hunt, he said.
Aviation Challenge has been giving youth a glimpse of military training and aviation since it was founded in 1990. Students even sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.
For Ben, the camp might have been the start of a career path.
“Going into the camp I wanted to work in NASA Mission Control, but after I left I did start to get a little bit interested in being a pilot,” Ben said.
Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in Huntsville in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.