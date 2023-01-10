TAWAS CITY – More than $30,000 was raised by a large number of committed volunteers who rang bells for the Salvation Army from before Thanksgiving to before Christmas. The majority of the 150 90-minute shifts took place at the Walmart Supercenter and Neiman’s Family Market, both in Tawas City.
Employees from local businesses and parishioners from local churches teamed up to cover ringing shifts. Both Dean Arbor locations provided coverage at both doors at Walmart on a Saturday. Tawas Plating and Powder Coating did the same. Members of the New Hope Church filled in where shifts needed to be covered.
Bell ringing is often a family affair with children, and even dogs participating, according to organizer Janice Wright.
“It’s a great learning experience for children,” Wright added. Bell ringers have been known to dress up for the occasion.
At Neiman’s members of the Tawas Area Presbyterian Church sang Christmas carols on the day they rang the bell.
All of the $30,000 that was raised will be distributed to families in Iosco County. Each family in need can receive up to $150. In addition, local Salvation Army volunteers can help families access utility funds, and help access national funding that is available for purchasing propane and wood. The Salvation Army, in partnership with Tawas FISH and St. Vincent de Paul, is able to help with rent.
Most recently a family who lost everything in a house fire was assisted. They received vouchers for clothing at the local Salvation Army store.
Wright is planning to shorten the individual bell ringing shifts from 90 minutes to 75 minutes in 2023, noting that the wind, rain and snow can be a challenge during the holiday season. That means that more volunteers will be needed. In order to volunteer to be a bell ringer in 2023, contact Wright at 989-305-2442