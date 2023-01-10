TAWAS CITY – More than $30,000 was raised by a large number of committed volunteers who rang bells for the Salvation Army from before Thanksgiving to before Christmas. The majority of the 150 90-minute shifts took place at the Walmart Supercenter and Neiman’s Family Market, both in Tawas City.

Employees from local businesses and parishioners from local churches teamed up to cover ringing shifts. Both Dean Arbor locations provided coverage at both doors at Walmart on a Saturday. Tawas Plating and Powder Coating did the same. Members of the New Hope Church filled in where shifts needed to be covered.

