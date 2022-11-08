EAST TAWAS – The 2022 firearm deer season opens Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Iosco County’s two newspapers will once again offer its annual Big Buck Bonanza.

And the winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2022 – the lucky hunter will win a Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle 350 Legend Green Predator 22-inch, valued at $659, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.

