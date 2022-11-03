OSCODA — On the Sunday before Halloween, Pinecrest Cemetery glowed with the lights of over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns. The 32-year tradition relies on 40-50 volunteers who spend hundreds of hours carving pumpkins. This year, carving started on Wednesday afternoon and went through Saturday night.
Jimmy Beckner, family friends and locals have been carving pumpkins to honor Beckner’s brother, Aaron Sabin, who died at 14 when he was hit by a car riding his bicycle before Christmas in 1989. The Beckner family placed a pumpkin on Aaron’s grave in 1990 and the annual event grew from there.
Some carvers gathered at the former cue stick factory near the cemetery on Railroad Street to participate in the Great Pumpkin Carving. Others picked up pumpkins and took them home to carve.
Deb Brinn, who works for the Forest Service, has been participating as a carver for the past eight years. She tries to carve 30-50 pumpkins annually. Brinn refers to the other carvers as her “pumpkin carving family” and she looks forward to spending time with them each year. Brinn brought her family, including her husband, daughter and grand daughters with her to help on Saturday.
“I’m addicted,” Brinn said enthusiastically. She makes a point of carving pumpkins that aren’t scary for Babyland, the section of the cemetery where babies are buried. This year’s Babyland collection included a cat and a snowman. Brinn remembers Aaron’s death, she was 18 at the time.
Donations of food kept the carvers fed and warm. Brinn’s brother, Brian, was happily munching on warm homemade chocolate chip cookies while he waited for Matt Barnett to bring soup from Route 23 BBQ in East Tawas. On Saturday Barnett brought barbecue for the volunteers.
Nimkee Joe Ireland and his grandson Lucas were hard at work carving. They started on Thursday afternoon and were still working on Saturday afternoon. Lucas was excited to be spending the time with his grandpa.
Volunteers brought pumpkins into the building to be carved and took jack-o-lanterns out to waiting trailers.
On Saturday afternoon Beckner was working on getting the U of M MSU football game into the building where carvers were working.
Jack-o-lanterns were placed at the cemetery starting late in the day Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 p.m. Lighting took place on Sunday as darkness fell and the cemetery opened to the public with a driving path for cars and a walking path to keep pedestrians safe.
As soon as it became dark Sunday night, hundreds of cars wound their way through the cemetery. Hundreds more visitors came in on foot.