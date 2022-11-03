OSCODA — On the Sunday before Halloween, Pinecrest Cemetery glowed with the lights of over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns. The 32-year tradition relies on 40-50 volunteers who spend hundreds of hours carving pumpkins. This year, carving started on Wednesday afternoon and went through Saturday night.

Jimmy Beckner, family friends and locals have been carving pumpkins to honor Beckner’s brother, Aaron Sabin, who died at 14 when he was hit by a car riding his bicycle before Christmas in 1989. The Beckner family placed a pumpkin on Aaron’s grave in 1990 and the annual event grew from there.

