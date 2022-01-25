EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Police Authority TPA is officially dissolved as of Monday Jan. 17 2022. The sun sets on the entity after East Tawas City Council voted its dissolution at their regularly scheduled city council meetings.
“The TPA hired a consultant to figure out how we can operate better,” said City Manager Brent Barringer. “We were kind of operating in a fashion where we were putting our officers in a position that was hard to be successful. There was not a definitive leadership hierarchy so the consultant came in and interviewed everyone on the TPA... ...And then provided a report for everyone to consider. In the report it had a few different options.”
Of those options, the report suggested a dissolution of the TPA and have each city provide their own authority over their own police agency.
Back in November of 2020, Tawas City gave notice of its withdraw from the TPA and handed over management duties to the City of East Tawas.
For the following year, board members from East Tawas and the TPA met on a bi-weekly basis to figure out how to dissolve. Both Tawas and East Tawas switched over to using their own police departments as separate organizations.
There will be changes to the annual tax request for the Tawas Area School board. Julie Potts recommends the city agree to collect taxes at $1.00 per parcel. She found the average minimum charge was around $2.50 per parcel for most municipalities in the state. They plan to increase that amount incrementally over the years to match that value for their own school taxes.
Currently, the tax equals to around $0.35 per parcel.
The Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on moving into the old TPA office.
The DPW currently resides in the same building, but with the TPA dissolving, that means new space the DPW can utilize.
Barry Schley of Lakeshore Contracting proposed a bid with a budget of $34,000 to renovate the old TPA office. It was planned last year, but not accomplished. However, the work will fit within this year’s budget so now the bid is awarded.
2022 street projects are being prepared for bid. Streets to be covered are Church, Sawyer, Emery, Alice, Schill and Airport street.
The tree management program is moving forward. The city will shape trees along the lakeshore property, cemetery, US-23 median and Newman Street. The city will also add them to the GIS database, cataloging them according to size, species and condition.
The Tawas Utilities Authority report damages from power outages in December. Investigations are underway to assess costs to insurance and what needs to be fixed.
Earlier in the year, Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) incorrectly billed East Tawas for the wrong amount of water due to a faulty meter unbeknownst to both parties at the time.
East Tawas conducted a water survey costing $9,800 to check for leaks.
After the survey East Tawas got back with HSRUA and then correctly identified the problem. HSRUA gave back credit to the city for the discrepancy in water over charged, but the city was still out $9,800 for the survey.
HSRUA reimbursed $9,800 to the city budget according to Barringer.
The city council is considering implementing a golf cart ordinance to allow residents to drive carts on the roads of East Tawas. According to section 257.657a of the Michigan Vehicle Code Act, a village or city of fewer than 30,000 individuals may allow golf carts on their streets. The Act also dictates what the city can codify and restrict about golf cart driving in Michigan municipalities.
As of now, there’s nothing set in stone, but Police Chief Frank Anthony weighed in:
“Golf carts and ORVs are two completely different things by statute. You can do basically the same thing with either. Golf carts are something that look like a golf cart and there’s restricted speeds on them.”
He expanded further saying there’s a county ordinance that applies to ORVs that allow them to operate on open roads, but East Tawas has none. As of now, golf carts would be considered ORVs because there’s no ordinance distinguishing them, so as of now, they are illegal to drive within the confines of the city.