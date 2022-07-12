EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Summerfest wrapped its 15th annual run over the weekend.
“It was a great and successful weekend,” said Jerry Malone, Summerfest organizer. “The turnout was great.”
He said Saturday evening 186 cars were thundering as one as they began the one and a half hour cruise. The 186 vehicles in the car cruise was a record for the event.
Malone said the band No Baloney had Newman Street rocking in downtown East Tawas during the street dance Saturday night (See separate story for results of the Light Up the Bay 5K).
Summerfest kicked off Friday with Bouncy Houses for the kids, a corn hole tournament and the band FLiPSiDE played during the evening hours from 6 to 10 p.m. Malone said Friday’s events were also well-attended.
On Sunday morning an estimated total of 30 aircraft were on the Iosco County Airport property at 10 a.m. for the annual Dawn Patrol Fly-In and Breakfast.
The car show on Sunday in downtown East Tawas drew 181 entries. Malone said he is appreciative of all the spectators and participants at the show.
All trophy winners of the car show and the corn hole tournament will be listed in next week’s edition.
The 16th annual Tawas Bay Summerfest will be July 14-16, 2023.