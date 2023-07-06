OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) presented its 2023–2024 Woman of the Year award to Dr. Dawn Kaiser and its 2023–2024 Business Associate of the Year award to Linda Hock at a recent meeting at the AuSable Riverview Inn.
Kaiser has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems management, a master’s degree in business administration, and a doctorate in organization and management leadership. She is also a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach and trainer.
“She carries an enthusiastic passion to become the best that she can be,” says ABWA member and Queen Bee Soiree proprietor Belinda Kusibab, who nominated Kaiser. “She is someone who truly enjoys sharing her knowledge and experience with, and adding value, to others.”
Kaiser has had a long and successful career in academia and business. She has also held many practitioner positions including executive director of Downtown Development, personal trainer, sports nutritionist, computer programmer, and business owner.
Kaiser is the founder of a training and consulting business where she offers workforce development training in leadership, conflict management, time management, team development, and more, and also offers personal and executive coaching to help others become stronger leaders.
She has chaired both for-profit and non-profit boards, is very active in her local community, and is currently serving, or has served, on boards for community and civic organizations such as: Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency, MiCTA, ABWA, Michigan Association of School Boards, Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sprinkler Lake Education Center, and others. Kaiser “believes in championing change” and has been involved with it throughout her career.
Linda Hock serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Oscoda-AuSable Senior Center, has been with the center for 30 years and has been the driving force behind adding multiple activities for all age groups and increasing attendance at the center.
In addition to her volunteer work at the Oscoda-AuSable Senior Center, Hock has also been involved with Quota, food giveaways at school and the center, facilitated parenting classes for eight years, worked at the shelter store for battered women, is a registered fund raiser for MDA, and is an active member and supporter of the Shoreline Players Theatre.
She has also worked at Old Orchard Park, the Oscoda Community Center, and planned and escorted senior bus trips for the Alpena Senior Center. She has been a Sunday School teacher and youth group leader and ran a game room development program for teenagers.
Hock is a supporter of the Veterans Memorial Park and also, with Christian Women in Action, active in collecting school supplies and Christmas gifts each year. She is honorary “Grandma” to a Girl Scout troop and has also served as a Cub Scout leader.
Hock was nominated by ABWA member and Oscoda–AuSable Chamber of Commerce Director Dr. Gaylynn Brenoel.
Kaiser and Hock were honored with a commemorative engraved statue and personalized book clock respectively and were joined by family and friends for the celebration.
The ABWA selects a woman of the year from its ranks each spring, and a business associate from the community. The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter is affiliated with the national American Business Women’s Association, which vets its scholarship nominees and provides professional trainings for its members.
For more information about the Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter ABWA, visit its Facebook page ABWA Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter, its website abwaoscoda.org or contact Membership Chair Lain MacKenzie at tothemoonoscoda@gmail.com.