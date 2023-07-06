ABWA AWARDS

ABWA AWARDS – Pictured above, from left, are ABWA Past President and Nominating Chair Annette Dennis, Woman of the Year Dawn Kaiser, Program Development Chair Stephanie Mallak Olson, and Business Associate of the Year Linda Hock.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) presented its 2023–2024 Woman of the Year award to Dr. Dawn Kaiser and its 2023–2024 Business Associate of the Year award to Linda Hock at a recent meeting at the AuSable Riverview Inn.

Kaiser has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems management, a master’s degree in business administration, and a doctorate in organization and management leadership. She is also a certified John Maxwell speaker, coach and trainer.

