Beaming

BEAMING – Mayor Bruce Bolen awards the Life Saving Award to East Tawas Police Officer Wayne Snyder. Police Chief Frank Anthony looks in with pride.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council reworked plans to increase sewer rates at its meeting last week. Some values have shifted around, such as the ready-to-serve rate for water reducing down to $9.04 from $12.80 per month for a 3/4-inch pipe, the majority resident pipe size.

Ready to serve for sewer will increase to $16.22 per month for those same households.

Tags

Trending Food Videos