EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council reworked plans to increase sewer rates at its meeting last week. Some values have shifted around, such as the ready-to-serve rate for water reducing down to $9.04 from $12.80 per month for a 3/4-inch pipe, the majority resident pipe size.
Ready to serve for sewer will increase to $16.22 per month for those same households.
The rate per 100 gallons of use is is up one penny to $0.63. Sewer will raise up to $0.65 per 100 gallons.
Two main additions are new flat fees: the water infrastructure rate, which is $4.62 per month, and the sewer infrastructure rate which is $21.06 per month.
Since sewer use is measured by water coming in, (there’s no sensor on the sewer end) residential sewer customers without a water meter will be charged a base usage rate of 4,600 gallons per month for sewer, alongside the ready to serve charge and the sewer infrastructure rate.
The city plans on sending a letter explaining the increase to residents in the mail next billing cycle in October.
For more information on how the rates will impact sewer prices in the city, visit their website at easttawas.com or contact city hall at 989-362-6161.
For responding to a fire, forcing entry into a house and pulling a resident to safety, East Tawas Officer Wayne Snyder was awarded the Life Saving Award.
The medal was presented to him by Mayor Bruce Bolen and presented by Chief Frank Anthony.
Lifesaving CPR was administered by Officer Snyder while more FIRE and EMS arrived and joined in the effort.
Unfortunately, the fire victim didn’t survive, but his efforts gave them a fighting chance. Snyder’s actions allowed family members time to wave goodbye and grieve over the coming weeks.
Snyder was thankful, and soon got a call to assist and had to leave the meeting early.
Resident Scott Coffin came in during public comment requesting payment for tree removal.
The situation was remarkable as nobody in the history of the city’s management ever came across a situation similar to Coffin’s. During the month prior, a tree from the median fell in Coffin’s yard. His neighbor, an emergency medical doctor had his vehicle trapped and he was on call.
To remedy the situation, Coffin called in a contractor to remove the tree.
Even though the city has a dedicated number for utility emergencies, #1430, it was unclear whether Coffin was aware of that or not.
After the fact, Coffin sent in a letter to the city asking for compensation.
“Five hundred dollars is not a small amount of money to me,” he said.
To prevent setting precedence of the city paying private contractors after the fact, City Manager Brent Barringer denied the payment.
Barringer asked, “What other situation could happen? Say I’m going to hire someone to plow my driveway so I can get down the road to 23, is that-”
“That’s not an emergency,” said Coffin.
“It could be to that person though,” said Council member Mooney. “I think you did everything right in the way you explained it though,” he said to Coffin.
“It’s not the right thing to do,” Coffin retorted. He repeated to the council the right thing to do was to compensate him.
In the only controversial vote in recent memory, the council passed Coffin’s request to four yes, two no, and Council member Dave Leslie abstained.
Whether somebody will come back next week or next generation requesting payment after contract remains to be seen.
City workers have something to celebrate as new employees will get some more paid time off (PTO).
“We’ve experienced the burden it places on a new employee with family that starts off with zero and starts accruing. It’s psychologically an issue when you get a pay stub with a zero on it,” said Barringer.
Amendments to the City’s Personnel Policies and Procedures were passed, new employees now automatically get 40 hours PTO at the end of the probation period. They will accrue up to 80 hours as they earn it for the first year.
Another policy also allows room for “negative PTO,” which is reserved in case of emergency, but is awarded at the city’s discretion.
On top of that, terminated or retired employees will be compensated for earned PTO. Subject to applicable law, negative PTO balances may be deducted from the employee’s final paycheck upon departure from the City.
Council member Leslie said “this package is superior to what is offered in the private sector.”
Council member Lisa Bolen Concurred.