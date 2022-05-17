EAST TAWAS – Feathered fliers made their presence known at Tawas Point State Park this past weekend, as both native birds and traveling species flooded the area in a sea of spectacular sights and sounds.
Human visitors also packed the park in East Tawas, as they arrived for the Tawas Point Migration event which ran from Friday through Sunday, May 13-15.
Hosted by AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA), a chapter of Michigan Audubon, the occasion made a much anticipated return after a two-year break due to COVID-19.
While avid birders often come equipped with state-of-the-art binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes, Tawas Point was brimming with so many birds that novice participants could also have a great experience, even without all the sophisticated gear.
The feeding station, alone — sponsored by Neiman’s Family Market and Gingerich Feed & Implements — provided a guaranteed opportunity to view a variety of birds, which swooped in nonstop to fill up on seeds, oranges, jelly and suet. With no effort or equipment needed, all onlookers had to do was sit back and enjoy.
Those who wanted to expand their search by exploring other areas of the park, could do so either on their own or by taking advantage of the free resources offered to them. This included AVA representatives and other birding experts who, on all three days, guided guests along the different trails, helped them identify birds if needed and were happy to answer any questions.
Tawas Point State Park has earned a name for itself as a bounteous birding locale, much of which can be credited to the diversity of the land. It features the waters of Lake Huron, wooded areas, ponds, marshes, fields/grassy sites and sandy shorelines.
The shape of Tawas Point also plays a role. Migrating birds following the shoreline of the Great Lakes are essentially funneled in and stop on areas of land which stick out the most – such as the curve of the Point. The birds love the respite East Tawas provides and enjoy hanging out for a while as they rest, refuel and spread out in search of breeding grounds.
Whether they live here all year or were simply passing through, a vast assortment of birds were logged by participants during the 2022 Tawas Point Migration.
Organizer Sue Duncan said that on the first day of the event, one individual reported encountering a whopping 66 species.
Throughout the course of the weekend, just at the Point, birders saw everything from vibrant blue indigo buntings, bold red and black scarlet tanagers, bright orange orioles and white-winged doves, to spotted sandpipers, eastern kingbirds, little gulls – which are rare in North America – and a wide range of warbler species.
The birds were diverse and many made their way to the area from distant locations. The same can also be said of the people, who flocked in from all across Michigan, as well as California, Florida, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. There was also a blend of ages, with a notable increase in children and young adult participants.
Evan Anderson, 11, Howell, whose family also has a place in Whittemore, was among them.
He was joined by his dad, Bob Anderson, who said that the two have attended the birding events in prior years and that they visit Tawas Point every time they’re in the area, even in the winter. “It’s our favorite place to be.”
Evan shared that he got into birding about three years ago and, as for their experience this past weekend, he and Bob said that the blackburnian warbler they came across on Saturday was a great find, as was the blackpoll warbler.
Attending her first migration event at the Point was Jackie Waldyke, who traveled from Dexter with her husband, Mike, and their dog, Ginger. Some of the highlights she reported on May 14 – her second day of participating in the weekend-long occasion – were the five sandhill cranes which flew overhead, a northern flicker she observed and a trio of pie-billed grebes. As for the great blue heron Waldyke also spotted, “He was big,” she remarked.
Another large critter catching the attention of participants, almost as much as the birds, was a portly porcupine that was seen high up in a tree, near the park’s Sandy Hook Trail. Although primarily nocturnal, the plump animal seemed content and appeared healthy, as he munched away on the vegetation.
In addition to the quilled critter and the birds – as well as the squirrels and chipmunks that also filled their bellies at the feeding station – Duncan observed a large garter snake while at the park. She said that other wildlife witnessed by event goers, included deer and fox kits.
Along with everything else there was to take in, Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park held their popular native plant sale on Saturday, with Master Gardeners on hand to assist. Also, the AVA welcome table was piled high with such resources as maps, birding trail brochures and guides, details on other bustling bird spots in Iosco County and fun freebies including event buttons, pencils and souvenir name tag holders.
Duncan noted that there was a great turnout for the 2022 Tawas Point Migration, in terms of both birds and people.
She said that she spoke with a number of people who have been coming up for years on end, and remembered her from the days of the Tawas Point Birding Festival. They shared that even during the pandemic when there wasn’t an official, organized event, they still came back to the area for the spring birding opportunities.
So, Duncan said there were a lot of repeat visitors this year, but also plenty of newcomers, making for a good mix.
She added that one of the goals of Tawas Point Migration is to show people a great time, for next to nothing as far as cost. The event itself was free, and those who assisted were all volunteers. The local economy does notice a boost, though, from the birders who stay overnight in hotels, dine in area restaurants and visit the shops.
Duncan said that the event’s main purpose is to encourage people to have fun, enjoy things together and be friendly.
Approachable and cordial are synonymous with the birders and volunteers alike. They are seen year after year helping to point out species to others, letting people squeeze in when a particular bird draws a crowd, being more than willing to address questions, happily swapping stories of their finds and having an all-around welcoming disposition.
As previously reported, when the Tawas Point Birding Festival – a Michigan Audubon Signature event which had been supported by the local AVA chapter since 2006 – ended its 12th run in 2017, it was to be held every other year instead of annually. So AVA stepped up in 2018 to ensure that bird enthusiasts would still have plenty to do that year, and they held the first Tawas Point Migration. The event will continue under this name and, while the festival did return in 2019, AVA has been the sole organizing entity since then.
With the pandemic putting things on pause for the last couple years, Tawas Point Migration 2022 was technically AVA’s 15th spring birding event. For further details about the organization, visit facebook.com/ausablevalleyaudubon/ or ausablevalleyaudubon.org.