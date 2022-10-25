LANSING – State Rep. Sue Allor, of Wolverine, announced she will host local office hours in November in Alpena, Iosco and Presque Isle counties.
The meetings take place at the following times and locations:
Wednesday, November 2
• Alpena County: JJ’s Steak and Pizza House; 11 a.m. to noon, 311 N. 2nd Ave., Alpena
• Iosco County: Plainfield Township Hall; 3 to 4 p.m., 415 E. Main St., Hale
Thursday, November 3
• Presque Isle County: Wood Winds Restaurant; 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 20812 Washington St., Onaway
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative may call her Lansing office at 517-373-0833 or email SueAllor@House.MI.gov.
Allor represents the 106th House District, which includes the counties of Alpena, Presque Isle, Alcona, and Iosco, as well as parts of Cheboygan County.